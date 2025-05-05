Pakistan tests launch of 120km Fatah missile: ISPR

Pakistan on Monday conducted a successful training launch of a Fatah Series surface-to-surface missile with a range of 120 kilometres as part of ongoing “Ex Indus”, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The test launch comes amid heightened tensions between nuclear powers Pakistan and India in the wake of New Delhi’s aggressive measures in the wake of a deadly attack in occupied Kashmir.

“The launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile’s advanced navigation system and enhanced accuracy,” the ISPR statement read.

The training launch was witnessed by senior officers of the army , as well as officers, scientists and engineers from Pakistan’s strategic organisations, the military’s media wing said.

The chairman joint chiefs of staff committee and the army chief congratulated the participating troops, scientists, and engineers.

“They expressed complete confidence in the operational preparedness and technical proficiency of [the] Pakistan Army to thwart any aggression against the territorial integrity of Pakistan,” the ISPR added.

President Asif Ali Zardari congratulated scientists and engineers, as well as the nation, on the successful test of the Fatah missile, according to a post on X by the PPP.

“The president appreciated the efforts of the security forces, scientists and engineers to strengthen the country’s defense.

“[He] reiterated national commitment to ensure national security and defence.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended the efforts of the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Army Chief and the scientists and engineers involved in preparation for the launch, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

“The success of the training launch clearly shows that Pakistan’s defense is in strong hands.

“The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the professional capabilities of the Pakistan Army and its full preparedness for national defense,” the statement said.

On Saturday, the ISPR said that Pakistan had conducted a successful training launch of the Abdali Weapon System, a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450km.

In May last year, the army conducted a test-launch of Fatah-II guided rocket system which had a range of 400 kilometres.

The guidance system makes this rocket a precision weapon enhancing its lethality and efficacy, while the trajectory mode and terminal guidance technology enables it to evade the enemy’s anti-ballistic missile systems.

The April 22 attack in Pahalgam killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in one of the deadliest assaults since 2000. India has implied cross-border links without evidence, while Pakistan has rejected the claim and called for a neutral probe.

Tensions have since spiked, with Pakistan reinforcing its forces as it expected an incursion and India’s premier granting “operational freedom” to his military. Pakistan witnessed shelling across the Line of Control (LoC) in AJK for a week since April 25, with the Pakistan Army responding to unprovoked Indian firing.

A day ago, ISPR Director General Lt General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry and Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar briefed members of political parties on national security during an in-camera session in Islamabad.

“If aggression is imposed on Pakistan, then the forces are ready to give a befitting reply to the enemy,” PTV News quoted the DG ISPR as saying.

It added that during the in-camera session, the information minister also informed the political leaders about the government’s diplomatic measures and the country’s stance.