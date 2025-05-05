E-Paper | May 05, 2025

India bans X accounts of Imran, Bilawal

Dawn Report Published May 5, 2025 Updated May 5, 2025 07:41am

KARACHI: India has blocked access to X accounts of former prime minister Imran Khan and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari amid rising tensions between the two countries, Indian media reported on Sunday.

Users accessing both accounts in India see a mes­sage stating the acco­unts were withheld “in response to a legal demand”.

PPP condemned India’s move to block the account of the party chairman. In a statement on Sunday, a PPP spokesperson said India’s action was a retaliation for Mr Bhutto-Zar­dari’s “unequivocal and bold stance on the Pahalgam incident” which he had presented before the international community.

The press release issued by the Bilawal House media cell said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was afraid of Mr Bhutto-Zardari. “It also proves that India is an undemocratic country and its prime minister is an extremely cowardly person,” the statement added.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari’s narrative on the Pahalgam attack “unsettled the Indian prime minister”, the PPP spokesperson said, adding that it was Mr Bhutto-Zardari who first exposed the “Butcher of Gujarat” before the world, and he would continue to hold up a mirror to Mr Modi’s war-mongering mindset.

Since the Pahalgam attack on April 22, the Indian government has blocked a number of social media accounts belonging to the Pakistan government, news channels, content creators, film stars, sportspersons and journalists. The accounts were blocked on YouTube, X and Instagram.

X, formerly Twitter, has been banned in Pakistan since February 2024.

Syed Irfan Raza in Islamabad also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, May 5th, 2025

Pak India Ties
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Doing business
05 May, 2025

Doing business

IT need not have come to this. A week ago, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi had to issue a formal guarantee to foreign...
Destination unknown
05 May, 2025

Destination unknown

PAKISTANI politicians love to punch above their weight. With the return of the PML-N to power, it was but natural to...
Wounded childhood
05 May, 2025

Wounded childhood

PAKISTAN is unkind to its children. The NCRC’s State of Children in Pakistan Report 2024 scans the grim...
Failed narrative
Updated 04 May, 2025

Failed narrative

Few in the global arena, including India’s traditional foreign partners and the US, are buying New Delhi’s narrative.
Water allocation
04 May, 2025

Water allocation

THINGS may be looking up for farmers. With flows improving, the Indus River System Authority has summoned its...
Weaponising hunger
04 May, 2025

Weaponising hunger

OVER the course of 18 months, the world has seen unspeakable images come out of Gaza, but none are seared as...