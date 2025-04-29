E-Paper | April 29, 2025

7 bullet-ridden bodies recovered from Balochistan’s Ziarat, says official

Abdullah Zehri Published April 29, 2025 Updated April 29, 2025 07:11pm

Seven bullets-ridden bodies were found on Tuesday in Balochistan’s Ziarat district, officials said.

Ziarat Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Zakiullah told Dawn.com, “On Tuesday morning, the district administration received information about seven bodies being dumped at Gonja Tangi, ​​Ziarat, after which the assistant commissioner was sent to the scene along with ambulances.”

However, at Chautir, near the site of the incident, residents had blocked the highway in protest.

“They said that those who were killed neither belonged to Chautir or Ziarat, nor had they been seen in the area before, and that they were terrorists,” DC Zakiullah said.

The residents expressed their worry that based on this pretence, an operation would be launched in the area, DC Zakiullah said.

“After successful negotiations with residents of the area, the district administration took custody of the bodies, which were later handed over to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Ziarat,” the DC said.

He added that the counterterrorism department (CTD) and local police in Ziarat had been contacted as well.

“They said they were also unaware about the incident,” DC Zakiullah said.

He added that after being shifted to DHQ, the bodies could not be identified because all those killed appeared to be non-locals, who were shifted to Quetta for further necessary action.

In August last year, the bullet-riddled bodies of five people were found hanging from an electric pole in Dalbandin city, Balochistan.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Canal consensus
Updated 29 Apr, 2025

Canal consensus

There is urgent need for such high-level engagement and consultation, especially considering climate-related crises Pakistan faces.
Incursions thwarted
29 Apr, 2025

Incursions thwarted

THE military’s media wing has released details of infiltration attempts by terrorists based in Afghanistan, saying...
Pension reforms
29 Apr, 2025

Pension reforms

The federal government has finally notified another pension reform that requires retired public servants rehired by...
At heat’s mercy
Updated 28 Apr, 2025

At heat’s mercy

The current heatwave is a dire warning of what lies ahead if Pakistan fails to confront the realities of climate change.
Culture war
28 Apr, 2025

Culture war

THE heightened tensions between India and Pakistan have sealed the fate of Abir Gulaal. Slated for a May release and...
Haj mismanagement
28 Apr, 2025

Haj mismanagement

THE relevant authorities in Pakistan are often blamed for negligence and poor management when it comes to Haj...