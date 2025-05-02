Arif Alvi planted seed of controversial canals: Bilawal

MIRPURKHAS: Days after the canals controversy was put to rest by the Council of Common Interests, PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday claimed that the decision to carve them out was taken during the caretaker government, when the presidency was occupied by PTI’s Arif Alvi.

Speaking at a gathering in Mirpurkhas, the PPP leader claimed that certain ‘conspiratorial’ elements and ‘political orphans’ saw it as an opportunity to target the PPP.

“They began celebrating, assuming that the PPP would compromise on public rights just as they have always done. Historically, whenever these parties had a chance, they sided with undemocratic forces and compromised on the people’s rights. But the PPP has never bowed before anyone. We have always stood by our principles and will continue to do so,” he said as per a statement issued by the PPP media cell after the event.

He pointed out that two major decisions were taken during the caretaker setup before the incumbent government was formed: one was the executive committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) decision to construct new canals, and the other was a “baseless certificate” issued by Indus River System Authority (Irsa), claiming that the country had surplus water.

“Both decisions were taken during the caretaker government when Arif Alvi was still occupying the presidency,” he noted, adding, “These decisions were made before President Asif Ali Zardari assumed office.”

He said that PPP did not have a majority in the National Assembly, nor in the relevant forum — the Council of Common Interests, but it still opposed the project.

“The PPP had only two representatives in the CCI, but President Zardari and the party still decided that these canals would not be built.”

The PPP leader recalled that on the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto, he had publicly appealed to President Zardari to reject the project, and he, in his address, assured the nation that each province would receive its rightful share of water.

“President Zardari reiterated this in the joint session of parliament, where he said that he could not support any unilateral decision regarding this canals project as it posed a threat to the federation,” he added.

The PPP chief also condemned India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, stating that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched an attack on our Sindhu. “We are a peaceful nation, but we will resist anyone who threatens our (Indus) river,” he warned. Mr Bhutto-Zardari announced that the PPP would hold its next public gathering on May 9 in Shaheed Benazirabad.

Published in Dawn, May 2nd, 2025