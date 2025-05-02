E-Paper | May 02, 2025

Both India and Pakistan engage US lobbyists

Anwar Iqbal Published May 2, 2025 Updated May 2, 2025 09:23am

WASHINGTON: Following the Pahalgam attack in India-held Kashmir, which has reignited tensions in South Asia, both India and Pakistan have hired former Trump allies as lobbyists to highlight their respective stances among Washington’s power circles.

Jason Miller, a long-time adviser to President Donald Trump, signed a $150,000-a-month contract to represent the Indian government — his first formal lobbying role during Trump’s second term.

According to filings with the US Justice Department, seen by Dawn, Miller will provide strategic counsel, tactical planning, lobbying, and public relations services to New Delhi.

A communications strategist, Miller played a key role in both of Trump’s presidential campaigns, and served as a senior adviser in the White House.

He later launched the social media platform Gettr, which was promoted as a pro-free speech alternative to Twitter, and remained active in conservative political circles.

The same day, two other Trump aides — Keith Schiller, a former White House Deputy Assistant; and George Sorial, a former Trump Organisation executive — registered as foreign agents for Pakistan. Sorial is also the co-author of The Real Deal, a memoir chronicling his time with Trump

Their firm, Javelin Advisors LLC, signed on as a subcontractor to Seiden Law, which recently secured a $200,000-a-month agreement with the Pakistani government.

Javelin’s share of the contract is $50,000 per month, according to Politico, a US-based publication that covers politics and policy. While the foreign lobbying contracts are ostensibly focused on economic and diplomatic engagement, the timing of the two new contracts has drawn scrutiny.

Published in Dawn, May 2nd, 2025

