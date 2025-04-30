Ten terrorists killed in Kech, Ziarat operations

QUETTA: Security forces killed 10 terrorists in separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Balochistan’s Kech and Ziarat districts in a fresh crackdown against militant elements in the province.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), three terrorists were killed during an operation near Turbat in Kech district. The operation was launched based on intelligence about the presence of militants in the area.

“During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively eng­a­ged the khawarij location, as a res­ult of which, three terrorists were sent to hell,” the ISPR said in a sta­tement, adding that a heavy exc­h­ange of fire took place between sec­urity forces and armed terrorists.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists, who the ISPR said were involved in numerous attacks against security forces and the killing of civilians.

PM praises security forces, terms terrorists enemies of peace

“A sanitisation operation was conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are det­e­rmined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” it said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the security forces for the successful operation in Kech. In a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, he lauded the professionalism and bravery displayed by the troops and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eradicating terrorism.

The terrorists are enemies of peace in Balochistan and oppon­e­nts of the province’s prosperity, he said, adding that the governm­ent would continue the journey of progress and development. The prime minister also reiterated that the entire nation stands by the security forces in defence of the motherland.

Ziarat IBO

In a separate incident, security forces killed seven terrorists during an operation conducted on intelligence reports in the Choteer area of Ziarat district.

Officials said the targeted operation took place between the Chot­eer and Sanjavi areas between Mon­day night and early Tuesday. Armed militants hiding in the area opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated after taking positions.

“Heavy exchange of fire continued for two hours, during which hand grenades were also used by the militants,” an official said, adding that seven bodies were recovered from the area once the firing ceased.

Ziarat Deputy Commissioner Zakaullah Durrani confirmed the deaths and said the bodies were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Ziarat, by Levies personnel.

He said residents had earlier blocked the Sanjavi-Ziarat road in protest against the presence of militants in the area, suspending all traffic. They initially refused to reopen the road despite negotiations by the assistant commissioner.

However, following talks led by Deputy Commissioner Durrani, the protesters agreed to end their blockade and traffic was restored in the afternoon.

Published in Dawn, April 30th, 2025