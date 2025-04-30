Karachi hit by another water crisis after pipeline bursts at KU

KARACHI: The dilapidated distribution network of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation on Tuesday played havoc with the Karachi University premises as the vast area was flooded with water leaking from an 84-inch main that also entered the houses of teaching faculties and employees.

The leakage in main supply line is set to add to water woes of residents in most parts of the city as they would suffer nearly 40 per cent water shortage for the next four days due to the ensuing repair works.

The affected neighborhoods include Chanesar Town, Jinnah Town, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, Pak Colony, Golimar, Shershah, Old City Area, Landhi, Korangi, and PAF Base Masroor.

The city that requires over 1,200 million gallons of water daily (MGD) will get 400 MGD water out of regular supply of 650MGD due to repair work on the Siphon No. 19, the 84-inch diameter pipeline that developed the leakage near Karachi University.

KWSC spokesman Abdul Qadir Shaikh said that the repair work was expected to be completed in 96 hours and water supply to different parts of the city would be partially suspended.

Campus inundated; repair work will take several days, says official

He said that the leak developed on Tuesday morning, prompting swift emergency action by the water utility. The repair would cause partial disruption in water supply in various areas of the city, he added.

He said that KWSC Chief Executive Officer Ahmed Ali Siddiqui had directed the relevant teams to begin repair work without delay.

He said that the water supply from the Dhabeji Pumping Station had been suspended immediately after the leakage and the repair work would start as and when the water receded. “To ensure the safety of repair crews and facilitate the operation efficiently, water pressure in the affected pipeline has been temporarily reduced,” he added.

The spokesperson said that the full-scale repair activities had already commenced and would continue uninterrupted around the clock.

The water utility advised the people to store water in advance and use it carefully to avoid any inconvenience.

Published in Dawn, April 30th, 2025