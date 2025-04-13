Karachi water crisis likely to ease from today after KWSC ‘completes repair works’

KARACHI: While a major part of the metropolis has been without water for the past three days, the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) on Saturday claimed to have resumed the water supply to the city after “completing” their repair work on two 84-inch diameter main lines in Abdullah Shah Ghazi Goth “ahead of schedule”.

A KWSC press release said that the 96-hour repair work was completed in 60 hours and the regular water supply to the city was restored.

The city faced an acute shortage of water due to repair work as there was nearly 40 per cent shortfall in the regular supply for the past three days.

The city that requires over 1,200 million gallons of water per day (MGD) was supplied 400 MGD water out of regular supply of 650MGD during the work on the mains.

Residents of affected areas will start getting water from Sunday morning, official says

The repair work also affected the supply of water through water bowsers as the hydrants also faced short supply, adding to the people’s miseries.

The areas where water disruption had occurred during the repair work included Defence Housing Authority, Gulshan-i-Iqbal, Nipa, Lyari, Jamshed Town, Jinnah Town, Saddar, old city area, PIB Colony, Hyderabad Colony, Landhi and Korangi.

According to the water utility press statement, the KWSC was restoring supply across several parts of the city ahead of schedule.

It said that the repair operation, originally expected to take 96 hours, was completed in just 60 hours by the Water Trunk Main (WTM) team.

Commending the rapid response and dedication, KWSC CEO Ahmed Ali Siddiqui praised Chief Engineer Zafar Palejo and WTM team for their round-the-clock efforts, calling the achievement a testament to the corporation’s growing efficiency.

The pipeline had been leaking for some time, prompting the corporation to launch a comprehensive overhaul starting on Thursday.

Officials said that teams worked continuously in shifts to minimise disruption and accelerate the restoration process.

They said that the water utility restored the water supply at around 5pm on Saturday after the completion of the repair work on the main.

The officials said that the water pumped from the Dhabeji Pumping Station usually took 14 to 16 hours to reach the city’s distribution network.

They said that the residents in different parts of the city would start getting water from the Sunday morning as per schedule.

The officials said that the 84-inch mains developed frequent leakage as they were in a dilapidated condition after completing their life.

He said the two main lines developed leakages at least four time during the past few months.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2025