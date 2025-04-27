E-Paper | April 27, 2025

Punjab govt to create central DNA database to enhance criminal justice system

Imran Gabol Published April 27, 2025 Updated April 27, 2025 01:58pm

The Punjab government has decided to maintain a central DNA database for quick identification of criminals and repeat offenders — forming a group of experts for this task, a spokesperson for the provincial home department said in a statement on Sunday.

Pakistan established its first DNA test laboratory in Islamabad in 2006 with the assistance of China to investigate complicated terrorism and criminal cases.

The Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) will collect DNA samples from all over the province including prisoners in jails as well as criminals, especially habitual ones.

The database aims to enhance the efficiency of the criminal justice system and “timely” identification of crime suspects, said the spokesperson.

In this regard, on the instructions of Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin, a working group of experts has been formed to suggest a model for setting up the central DNA database.

The group will be headed by PFSA Director General Dr Muhammad Amjad, while its others members include Center of Excellence in Molecular Biology Director Prof Dr Muaz-ur-Rehman, King Edward Medical University Head of Biomedical Sciences Prof Dr Nighat Yasmin, DIG Athar Waheed and PFSA Director (Administration) Mirza Waleed Baig.

The working group has been instructed to submit its suggestions on the preparation and procedure of the central database to the home secretary within seven days.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

From gains to gaps
27 Apr, 2025

From gains to gaps

AS we mark World Immunisation Week 2025 — themed ‘Immunisation for All is Humanly Possible’ — we are faced...
Crisis talks
Updated 27 Apr, 2025

Crisis talks

Sense needs to be restored so that the Pahalgam attack may be independently investigated and the victims given justice.
BYC women in jail
27 Apr, 2025

BYC women in jail

THE detained Baloch Yakjehti Committee leader Mahrang Baloch and other BYC activists, including women, are reported...
Time for restraint
Updated 26 Apr, 2025

Time for restraint

Neither Pakistan nor India can afford another war. It is time again to give diplomacy a chance.
A wise decision
Updated 26 Apr, 2025

A wise decision

GOOD sense seems to have finally prevailed, with the federal government deferring the planned canal projects,...
‘Fake’ Pakistanis
26 Apr, 2025

‘Fake’ Pakistanis

THE revelation is shocking. Hundreds of individuals holding Pakistani passports who were detained by the Saudi...