Malaysia’s Johor hockey association seeks $10,000 from PHF over extra expenses in 2023 event

LAHORE: In an upsetting development for Pakistan, the Johor Hockey Association in Malaysia has written a letter to the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) asking for a sum of $10,349.35 while citing extra accommodation and meals that were provided to the country’s junior team which took part in the 11th Sultan of Johor Invitational Cup in Johor Bahru in 2023.

As players and officials of the participating teams were eligible for free accommodation and meals during their stay for the event in Johor Bahru, then PHF president retired Brig Khalid Sajjad Khokhar with his close relatives and friends — five persons — also went to Malaysia to witness the matches. But the organisers had not included them in the list of persons who had been invited.

A letter written on Feb 27, 2025, a copy of which is available with Dawn, was received at the PHF but addressed to the junior team’s manager, sought a deposit of 45,770 Malaysian ringgit ($10,349.35) for the hotel stay and meals.

When contacted, PHF secretary Rana Mujahid confirmed that the letter was received and added that the same had been forwarded to the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) citing all the expenditures of the said tour were borne by them.

Asked if the payment of $10,349.35 was not the bone of contention that denied Pakistan an invitation to participate in this year’s Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, Mujahid dispelled the impression saying that Azlan Shah Cup’s organisers and Johor Hockey Association were different identities.

“The Malaysian Hockey Federation has also not invited Japan this time, which has no case of default. In fact, Malaysians had sought higher-ranked teams this year and unfortunately [currently] Pakistan is not included among world’s top teams,” the PHF secretary said when contacted by Dawn.

According to a letter, then acting PHF secretary general Shahid Parvez Bhandara had requested the PSB to organise a camp for the Azlan Shah Cup and also demanded TA/DA, food and accommodation for the camp.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that Brig Khokhar during the 2023 event went to Malaysia with some family members and PHF officials. The visit was not compulsory, particularly if he was not invited.

“I don’t know if the PHF president was invited by the organisers but yes we received a letter and it was forwarded to the PSB,” the PHF secretary said.

It may be mentioned here that the PHF due to the country’s unprecedented decline in international hockey and corruption scandals from 2008 to 2022 is already facing severe criticism by several former Olympians and hockey lovers.

The Auditor General of Pakistan had included 113 paras as objections in its audit reports for the 2008-2022 period and the cases in this regard had been handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). However, it seems that the FIA for several years has been working at a snail’s pace in all cases.

