PM Shehbaz seeks Saudi help amid crisis over private Haj quota

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reprimanded officials from the Ministry of Religious Affairs for their alleged negligence that jeopardised the departure of 67,000 potential Pakistani pilgrims this year and assured that he will take up the matter with Saudi government to resolve the issue.

The premier made the ass­urance during a meeting at PM House with fed­eral minister for religi­ous affairs, Senate stan­d­ing committee on religi­ous affairs and representatives of private Haj operators.

According to media rep­orts, private Haj operators have failed to meet Saudi Arabia’s requirements that may deprive 67,000 intending pilgrims of performing Haj this year.

However, private Haj operators have blamed the Saudi government for the delay, claiming they had sent the payments before the deadline, but the Saudi software system crashed.

The final date for issuing visas was April 18, as per the Saudi deadline, leaving the fate of the 67,000 pilgrims uncertain.

The Pakistan Ulema Council has also urged the Prime Minister Shehbaz to take notice of the issue and appeal to the Saudi government for special consideration.

In 2025, Pakistan’s Hajj quota was set at 179,210, with half of the quota meant to be managed by private Hajj operators. However, only 23,000 people were able to go under private operators.

A source in the prime minister’s office told Dawn that the delegation requested Mr Sharif’s assistance in sending the affected pilgrims for Haj.

Federal Minister Sardar Yousaf, Senate Committee Chairman Maulana Ataur Rehman, and Committee Member Bushra Butt asked the prime minister to seek permission from the Saudi government for the private quota pilgrims.

Prime minister assured the delegation of his full cooperation on the matter.

“This issue has caused embarrassment for the country,” the prime minister said, according to the source. “The government will do whatever is possible to resolve the issue. Saudi authorities will be contacted for private scheme Haj pilgrims.”

The source said Mr Sharif also expressed dissatisfaction over the Ministry of Religious Affairs’ performance and reprimanded its officials for not pursuing the matter proactively with Saudi authorities.

It has been learned that the departure process for Pakistani pilgrims will begin within the next 72 hours.

PIA’s privatisation

In a separate development, amid reports that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has begun generating profit after years of losses, Prime Minister Shehbaz directed authorities to ensure the national carrier’s privatisation is completed within the designated timeframe.

Chairing a meeting to review the ongoing privatisation efforts, Mr Sharif emphasised transparency in the process.

“Transparency must be central to the procedure for the privatisation of PIA,” the prime minister said, adding that future privatizations of state-owned enterprises should also be broadcast live on television and digital platforms.

He also underscored the importance of investor engagement and roadshows as part of the outreach strategy.

Officials briefed the prime minister on the investor outreach strategy, developed with the help of a consultant, and shared details of the bidding criteria, timeline, and conditions for participation.

Sensitive Price Index

Earlier in the day, Mr Sharif expressed satisfaction over the significant drop in the annual rate of the Sensitive Price Index, which fell to -3.52 per cent in April 2025, compared to 26.94pc in the same month last year.

Published in Dawn, April 26th, 2025