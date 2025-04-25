Indian soldier held after ‘straying’ into Pakistan

LAHORE: Amid heigh­tened tensions between Pa­­kistan and India follo­wing a recent attack on tourists in Indian-occu­pi­­ed Kash­mir, the Pakistan Rangers have reportedly detained a soldier of the Indian Border Security Fo­­rce (BSF) after he stra­yed into Pakistani territory.

A senior official confirmed that the BSF man, identified as Constable P.K. Singh of the 182nd battalion, was apprehended after crossing the border in Kasur district.

The Indian trooper ap­­parently entered Pakis­ta­­ni territory near the Fer­ozepur Road border inadvertently and was subsequently detained by the Rangers, the official said.

The Indian media clai­med that the incident oc­­c­urred on Wednesday aft­e­rnoon. Cons­table Singh, in uniform and carrying his service rifle, paused to rest in the shade and “unintentionally” crossed the border, where he was taken into custody.

Indian media outlets also reported that a flag meeting between the BSF and Pakistan Rangers was convened at the Attari-Wagah border to negotiate Mr Singh’s release.

Published in Dawn, April 25th, 2025