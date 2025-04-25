Minister Musadik Malik sees serious climate threats to GB

GILGIT: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Musadik Malik said that Gilgit-Baltistan is on the frontline of climate change as the region is witnessing increasing incidents of glacial melting and glaciers lakes outburst floods (GLOFs) events, which have caused significant destruction over the years.

Senator Malik, accompanied by a high-level delegation from the UNDP and the Ministry of Climate Change, is currently visiting Baltistan to inspect initiatives under the GLOF-II Project and assess climate change impacts in the region.

The delegation visited Ghanche district on Wednesday, following an earlier visit to Shigar district. During their inspection of both districts, officials reviewed climate adaptation interventions under the GLOF-II Project, including the installation of early warning systems, protective flood barriers, water channels, and community centres.

The federal minister also reviewed the damage caused by glacial melting and GLOFs, which continue to threaten local communities. In Barah village of Ghanche district, Mr Malik inaugurated a community centre constructed under the GLOF-II Project and evaluated ongoing efforts focused on women’s empowerment and community resilience.

“The initiatives taken under the GLOF-II Project are critical and deserve recognition for empowering communities to respond effectively to climate threats,” Mr Malik said. “These interventions are helping build a resilient Pakistan.”

