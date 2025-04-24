Rare Indian grey wolf killed by locals near Derawar Fort in Cholistan

Indian grey wolf. — File photo

BAHAWALPUR: Locals allegedly killed a rare Indian grey wolf in the desert of Cholistan near Derawar Fort, about 70kms from here, the other day.

Bahawalpur division Wildlife Deputy Director Muhammad Usman Bokhari confirmed to Dawn that an Indian grey wolf, a rare species, was spotted by some locals, who allegedly chased and killed the animal near Derawar Fort.

He claimed that one of the alleged killers has been arrested. He was identified as Makhan, son of Khadim, a resident of Azeemwala toba (pond) in the limits of Derawar police station in Yazman tehsil of Bahawalpur district.

He said Makhan was in police custody for further legal action, while the search for his fleeing accomplices was on.

One of the suspects arrested

He said a case under the Punjab Protected Areas’ Act was instituted against the suspects who allegedly killed the rare animal.

According to some local wildlife experts, the Indian grey wolf is an endangered species facing an extinction threat. It is rarely found in the dry and semi-desert areas of Pakistan, India and Iran. The animal is short in height and likes to live away from human population, they say.

They say that the sighting of Indian grey wolf had never been reported in Bahawalpur’s desert region, adding that it may have crossed into Pakistani territory from the Indian Rajasthan.

They say that these animals only visit populated areas in search of food and shepherds kill them to protect their goats and sheep from their attack.

The experts regretted the killing of such a precious and rare animal at the hands of villagers, saying the wildlife field staff, who have vehicles equipped with wireless sets and other gadgets, besides medical equipment, should have acted promptly to save the rare wolf.

They added that the wildlife security and field staff concerned should be vigilant around the clock and check illegal hunting and poaching in the desert area.

Published in Dawn, April 24th, 2025