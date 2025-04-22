Expert discuss urgent need to improve maternal nutrition strategies

Experts in Islamabad discussed the urgent need for improved maternal nutrition strategies, focusing on Multiple Micronutrient Supplementation (MMS), a press release issued by the Junaid Family Foundation (JFF) said on Tuesday.

Pakistan is ranked among four countries — together with Nigeria, India and Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) — that accounted for nearly half of the estimated 260,000 maternal deaths worldwide in 2023, according to UN data released that has prompted stark warnings about the impact of cuts to aid funding by the US and the UK.

Maternal deaths include those related to complications during childbirth or pregnancy, three UN agencies said in a joint report.

According to a press release, a high-level event was organised in Islamabad this week, bringing together global and national experts to discuss the urgent need for improved maternal nutrition strategies, with a focus on MMS.

Speaking during the event, Secretary to the Ministry of Health Services Mirza Nasiruddin Mashood emphasised the critical role of maternal nutrition in shaping a healthier future for mothers and children, the press release said.

“Only a healthy mother can bring a healthy child to life,” Mashood was quoted as saying in the press release.

“Maternal nutrition is a critical component that often goes neglected due to a lack of awareness, sensitisation, and education, especially in remote areas of Pakistan. The federal government, with the support of provincial governments and organisations like JFF, is working to promote and strengthen MMS and remains committed to playing its part.”

It said that Mashood appreciated the “support of JFF and other development partners for assisting both federal and provincial governments in this vital area”.

JFF Chairman Ansir Junaid expressed “personal gratitude for the many partners and individuals involved in supporting the MMS initiative”, reiterating the foundation’s commitment to improving maternal health.

“The health of a nation begins with the health of its mothers. At JFF, we believe that every mother deserves the opportunity to thrive, and every child deserves the chance to be born healthy,” the JFF chairman was quoted as saying.

“We are honoured to stand beside our partners and the government of Pakistan in building a future where maternal nutrition is a right, not a privilege.”

JFF Senior Technical Advisor Dr Abdul Ghaffar recounted the history of “how JFF got involved in the MMS initiative in 2019 in Pakistan, and has since become a central part of the JFF mission”.

He emphasised the need for more coordinated and multi-sectoral efforts to strengthen maternal nutrition, the press release said.

He also shared that in 2024, JFF in partnership with US NGO Kirk Humanitarian donated over one million bottles of MMS for distribution across thirty-two high-burden districts in Pakistan.

JFF Executive Director Jackie Range said that the foundation was “deeply committed to serving vulnerable populations in the core areas of healthcare, education, civic engagement and equity and diversity both in Cleveland, Ohio and in Pakistan”.

“It is important to recognise the sheer scale of this effort. To properly serve and sustain women in a country of this size, it is imperative to have seamless coordination between philanthropy, government, and NGO’s. Today’s seminar is a shining reflection of what is possible with such collaboration,” she was quoted as saying.

Deputy Representative of UNICEF, Shameela Rasool, also appreciated the role of JFF for bringing all together.