Sindh Police claim solving blind murder case after arresting 2 suspects

Imtiaz Ali Published April 22, 2025 Updated April 22, 2025 06:00pm

The Sindh Police on Tuesday claimed to have solved a blind murder case by arresting two suspects in Karachi, according to a statement.

Last week, a man’s body was found stuffed in a suitcase within the limits of the Shah Latif Town police station. Area SHO Mohammed Ameen Khoso said that the suitcase containing the body was recovered from a garbage dump, while police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said the person’s death was caused by hard and blunt impacts to the head, leading to fractures and intracranial bleeding.

“Police have arrested two suspects, including a woman, involved in the murder,” read the statement issued today. It added that the deceased, identified as Asif Ali, was a close friend of the arrested woman, who planned to kill the victim along with her friend.

“The two suspects called the victim to their house, where he was brutally killed after being hit on the head with a heavy hammer,” the police said.

“After the murder, the body was stuffed in a suitcase and thrown near a garbage dump in the dark of the night. Both suspects had fled the scene.”

The police claimed to have traced the suspects using multiple pieces of evidence and arrested them during a successful operation.

“During the investigation, both the suspects further revealed that they were in a dispute with the deceased over personal matters, and admitted to killing him,” the statement added.

The police also claimed to have recovered the murder weapon in the incident and other evidence, adding that the arrested suspects have been handed over to the police on remand for further action.

In a separate incident, a policeman was shot dead on Sunday in Karachi’s Ranchor Line area over what appeared to be personal enmity.

Last month, a woman seeking khula was allegedly killed by her husband outside the Malir court premises.

They added that Rehmat Begum, 45, was stabbed to death and her 18-year-old daughter was injured by her husband, Sarwar, outside the Malir Court. Following the incident, the police arrested the suspect.

