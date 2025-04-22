12 killed in US air strikes on Yemen’s Sanaa

SANAA: Yemen’s Houthis said early on Monday that US air strikes on Sanaa killed at least 12 people and wounded 34, with a military spokesperson later claiming attacks on US aircraft carriers and Israel.

The Houthi-run Saba news agency cited the ministry as saying the dead and injured had come from overnight strikes “by the American enemy” on a market and a residential zone in Sanaa’s Farwa district.

The rebels’ health ministry reported 12 dead and 34 wounded “as a result of a raid by the US enemy” in Farwa. Other raids were reported late Sunday in the central province of Marib, Hodeida in the west and the Houthi bastion of Saada in the north, Saba said.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the group launched attacks on two US aircraft carriers in response to the latest deadly American strikes. The Houthis also targeted two Israeli locations with drones, he said.

The US military has been carrying out almost daily attacks for the past month, saying it was targeting the “Iran-backed Houthi terrorists” to stop attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. One attack on Thursday on the Ras Issa oil port killed some 80 people and injured 150, according to the Houthis.

Published in Dawn, April 22nd, 2025