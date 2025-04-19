PM Shehbaz assures provinces of support in terror fight

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the federal government will give “all-out support” to the provinces to build their capacity to fight terrorism.

The prime minister, on Friday, presided over a high-level meeting on the security situation across the country.

The meeting was attended by the chief secretaries and inspectors general of police of all four provinces, GB and AJK; Islamabad police chief and chief commissioner; members of the Apex Committee of National Action Plan and officials of intelligence agencies.

Federal ministers Azam Nazeer Tarar, Mohsin Naqvi, Ahad Cheema, and Atta­ullah Tarar; PM’s adviser Rana Sana­ullah; Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry; KP CM’s adviser Barrister Saif; GB Interior Minister Shamsul Haq Lone, and AJK Interior Minister retired Col Waqar Noon also attended the meeting.

Premier calls for shunning political differences; KP govt rep agrees on need to ‘jointly counter terrorism and extremism’

A statement issued by the Prime Mini­ster Office said Mr Sharif appreciated the efforts by all institutions and provinces against terrorism.

“[The PM] assured the federal government’s full cooperation in enhancing the capacity of all provinces for the purpose,” said an official press release.

A source who attended the meeting told Dawn the meeting — held to review the progress on NAP — was briefed by two committees on counter terrorism and hardening the state.

Before Friday’s gathering, meetings on narrative building against terrorism and extremism and legal reforms had taken place, the source said.

“The meeting decided that the time has passed for dialogues with terrorists and anti-state elements and that now the state has to go hard against them,” the source added.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz reiterated his government’s resolve to continue the fight against terrorism.

He said the fight to uproot terrorism from the country will end in a “crushing defeat” for terrorists.

The PM called for setting aside differences and working together to eliminate terrorism.

He lauded the security forces for confronting terrorists and sacrificing their lives. The prime minister’s assertion to end differences was especially aimed at the PTI-led KP government, the source maintained.

Mr Saif, the KP government’s representative in the meeting, also agreed that all differences should be set aside to “jointly counter terrorism and extremism”.

Prime Minister Shehbaz instructed all institutions to intensify efforts against smuggling and tighten the noose around human trafficking networks.

Safe City projects

The PM also issued directions for the early completion of Safe City projects in major cities and appreciated the joint efforts by federal and provincial governments to promote a counter-terrorism narrative.

Under Safe City projects, a network of CCTV cameras has been installed in several cities.

However, there are still some questions about the quality and efficiency of CCTV cameras.

The meeting was told that Safe City projects were operational in ten cities of Punjab and being implemented in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas and Nawabshah cities of Sindh.

A plan has been approved for the Peshawar Safe City project, with similar plans for Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, and Lakki Marwat in the next phase.

The Gwadar Safe City project will be completed soon and similar projects would be implemented in all major cities along national highways N-25 and N-40 in Balochistan.

The prime minister was briefed that a National and Provincial Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Centre has been established under the National Counter Terrorism Authority.

Digital enforcement stations were being established on various highways and bridges to curb smuggling.

The meeting was also told the federal and provincial governments were removing all illegal constructions in major urban centres.

A crackdown was also underway against beggar, and measures were being taken to restrict their overseas travel.

Published in Dawn, April 19th, 2025