E-Paper | April 18, 2025

PPP UC chairman shot dead in ‘suspected’ targeted attack in Karachi’s Orangi: police

Imtiaz Ali Published April 17, 2025 Updated April 17, 2025 11:49pm

A PPP Union Council Chairman, Amir Abdul Kalam, was killed on Thursday by armed motorcyclists in a suspected targeted attack near Bismillah Chowk in Orangi Town, police and rescue services officials said.

According to a police statement, Amir was sitting at his office in Gulshan-i-Zia when armed pillion riders opened indiscriminate firing and fled.

“He sustained critical bullet injuries and was moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where he succumbed to wounds during treatment”, the statement said.

Investigators have collected six spent bullet casings from the crime scene.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Karachi District West Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tariq Illahi Mastoi said that it appeared to be a targeted killing incident.

“We are working on it to identify the real motive,” he said.

PPP Sindh general secretary Waqar Mehdi and Sindh minister Saeed Ghani visited the hospital.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Mehdi said that the victim was their party’s UC chairman in Orangi.

He said their local leader was very active in the area, adding that he was targeted.

Meanwhile, Karachi Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Javed Alam Odho took notice of the killing and directed West SSP to submit a detailed report about it, the statement said.

Last month, a PPP leader was gunned down in a suspected targeted attack in Dalmia.

In a separate incident during that month, a local leader of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) was gunned down in a suspected targeted attack in Orangi Town.

