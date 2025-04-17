E-Paper | April 17, 2025

Two women fatally struck by train in Sindh’s Hussainabad: police

Mohammad Hussain Khan Published April 17, 2025 Updated April 17, 2025 09:01pm

Two young women died on Thursday after they were hit by a train bound for the upcountry in the general area of the Hussainabad, police said.

Station House Officer Hussainabad Imtiaz Larik told Dawn.com that the two young women were killed after having been hit by the train, however, the cause of the incident could not yet be ascertained.

“It is not yet confirmed whether they died while crossing the track or otherwise,” SHO Larik said.

He added that there was an unconfirmed report that the women were “trying to record a video of a train when they were hit.”

The women were identified as 26-year-old Sohni, daughter of Kishan, and 28-year-old Rashna, daughter of Mohammad Qasim.

He said that Rescue 1122 officials moved the bodies to Hyderabad’s Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) from where their heirs collected them.

The SHO said no postmortem was conducted.

Accidental deaths while filming have happened across the country in the past, too.

In the Jhelum River in 2021, a 25-year-old man drowned while making a TikTok video.

A 22-year-old youth was burnt to death last year while trying to perform a stunt by sprinkling petrol from his mouth and creating a fire for a TikTok video.

In another incident, a 15-year-old boy died after the pistol he was holding while making a TikTok video allegedly went off in the Gadoon Amazai mountainous belt in Swabi.

