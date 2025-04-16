Islamabad court okays Imran’s contact with sons, check-up by own physician

ISLAMABAD: The Court of Special Judge Central on Tuesday approved two key petitions filed on behalf of PTI founder Imran Khan, allowing weekly telephone contact with his sons and the continuation of medical check-up by a personal physician.

Judge Shahrukh Arjum­and also sought an implementation report by April 28 from the officials concerned.

Mr Khan’s legal team, comprising Usman Riaz Gul and Zaheer Abbas, argued that the Islamabad High Court had already constituted a medical board and permitted medical check-ups in the presence of jail doctors.

The defence further requested monthly check-ups by a personal physician. After reserving the verdict, the court approved the requests and adjourned further proceedings.

In a related development, the Additional District and Sessions Judge, Mohammad Afzal Majoka, adjourned the hearing of six pre-arrest bail applications of Mr Khan and one of his wife, Bushra Bibi, until May 6.

Jail authorities cited security concerns and internet failure as the reasons for the founder’s non-appearance, either in person or via video link.

The defence filed a petition requesting the court to decide the bail pleas on merit without further delay, arguing that repeated court orders to produce the petitioners have not been honored by the police and jail officials concerned.

Meanwhile, Additional District and Sessions Judge Chaudhry Amir Zia extended the interim bail of Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, in a case related to the Nov 26 protest.

The court directed investigators to include her in the ongoing probe while she remains in custody. The hearing also saw defence lawyers requesting an exemption from her appearance, which was accepted. The case was adjourned till May 6.

