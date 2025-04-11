Balochistan politicians chide Mengal over his criticism of PPP

QUETTA: The provincial leadership of PPP has strongly condemned the remarks of BNP leader Sardar Akhtar Mengal against their party and expressed support for the Balochistan chief minister.

The PPP leaders said their party’s government in the province was determined to utilise all available resources to eliminate terrorism and maintain peace.

Speaking at a joint press conference along with the Balochistan government spokesman Shahid Rind on Thursday, provincial ministers Mir Sadiq Umrani, Bakht Muhammad Kakar, Ali Madad Jattak, and Deputy Speaker Ghazala Gola and other PPP leaders expressed their firm support for CM Sarfraz Bugti’s developmental efforts.

They reaffirmed the PPP’s unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism and upholding democratic values.

Say provincial govt committed to eradicating terrorism from province

They claimed CM Bugti was “working tirelessly” for the province’s development and that the PPP has never engaged in cowardly politics.

“We have always made sacrifices for the strengthening of democracy and never ran away.”

“PPP has always fought against terrorism and continues to do so,” Mr Umrani said.

He also challenged Mr Mengal to contest an election against the PPP, claiming the party could win from Mr Mengal’s constituency.

Mr Umrani criticised Sardar Mengal’s statements during the ongoing protest in Luckpass, calling it “baseless and highly inappropriate”.

He said the legacy of PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto should not be disrespected.

“Akhtar Mengal should refrain from using such language in future protests,” Mr Umrani warned.

He also claimed that despite holding multiple government positions in past governments, Mr Mengal failed to deliver any real development, even in his hometown of Wadh.

Mr Kakar, the provincial minister for health, accused the BNP of “exploiting the name of a Baloch woman to preserve its political image”.

He also condemned Mr Mengal’s statement, calling it “unacceptable and unworthy of serious political discourse”.

Ex-PM Benazir Bhutto sacrificed her life for Pakis­tan as these matters are above petty politics, Mr Kakar.

He added that the government “will not be blackmailed by such tactics”.

“We reject these statements and the language used against our leadership.”

He said Mr Mengal was “rattled” because his political standing is “collapsing”.

The PPP ministers and provincial leaders reaffirmed their commitment to Balochistan’s peace, progress, and political integrity.

They vowed to “expose and resist those they accuse of exploiting the province for political gain”.

The PPP representatives reiterated that backdoor negotiations were ongoing to peacefully resolve BNP’s sit-in at Luckpass.

The government remained focused on peace, development, and the welfare of the people of Balochistan, the PPP leaders said.

Mr Mengal has been holding a sit-in for over 10 days to seek the release of BYC leader Mahrang Baloch and other female activists arrested by the police.

He rejected government proposals to end the protest and provide an alternative location in Quetta for the demonstration.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2025