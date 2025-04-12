E-Paper | April 12, 2025

Acting IHC CJ ‘exceeded authority’ in case transfers, two judges rule

Malik Asad Published April 12, 2025 Updated April 12, 2025 10:09am

ISLAMABAD: Two judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) have ruled that the acting chief justice exceeded his authority by transferring cases from one bench to another, calling for the ambiguity in judicial rules to be addressed through a full court meeting.

Senior puisne judge Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan issued an 11-page order on the transfer of blasphemy-related cases from a single bench to a division bench.

In the order, they emphasised that case assignments must adhere strictly to procedural rules, underscoring the autonomy of judicial benches and the role of the deputy registrar in case allocations.

The case involved the transfer of several matters, including blasphemy-related cases under Sections 295-B and 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code, from a single bench to Division Bench-II. The judges found no legal justification for the move, noting that the cases were neither interconnected nor part of a single transaction warranting joint adjudication.

The bench scrutinised the Lahore High Court Rules and Orders (Volume V), highlighting that the chief justice’s powers are limited to approving rosters, while the deputy registrar holds exclusive authority to assign cases based on predefined criteria (for example, common cause of action, subject matter, etc).

Citing judgements like PLD 2001 SC 568 (Asif Ali Zardari vs. The State), the court reiterated that judges retain discretion over cases unless recusal or bias is established.

Justices Kayani, Ejaz seek full court to address ambiguities in judicial rules

The order criticised the acting chief justice’s office for failing to provide a valid list of pending blasphemy cases or legal grounds for the transfer. It noted that Single Bench-V had already conducted 16 hearings on Noor Fatima’s case, making its abrupt transfer unjustifiable.

The court directed the deputy registrar (judicial) to ensure that transfers occur only if cases share a common cause, involve overlapping legal questions, or if a judge recuses themselves.

Transfers from specialised benches — such as banking, green benches — require explicit judicial approval, the order stated. The bench ruled that all transferred cases be returned to the deputy registrar for reassignment in line with the court’s guidelines. The bench stressed urgency in relisting the matters to avoid delays.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2025

Blasphemy
Pakistan

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Stranded Afghans
Updated 12 Apr, 2025

Stranded Afghans

It is both unfair and dangerous that Afghan people’s immediate well-being has been left entirely to Pakistan to consider.
Peaceful protest
12 Apr, 2025

Peaceful protest

A CONCLAVE of local divines that had gathered in Islamabad on Thursday have made two important points: firstly, that...
Squash hopes
12 Apr, 2025

Squash hopes

IT was a monumental triumph: Noor Zaman came back from the brink to clinch the Under-23 World Squash Championships...
Balochistan outreach
Updated 11 Apr, 2025

Balochistan outreach

Terrorists must be dealt with firmly, but engaging in political activity cannot be equated with terrorism.
PSL season
Updated 11 Apr, 2025

PSL season

The season begins with the national team consistently underperforming and a war of words raging between franchise owners over the PSL’s standing.
Student woes
11 Apr, 2025

Student woes

BRIGHT young Pakistanis face an uncertain future in the US. The Trump administration, not content with merely...