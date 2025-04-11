E-Paper | April 11, 2025

No more sugary drinks, junk food in Karachi’s educational institutions

Shazia Hasan Published April 11, 2025 Updated April 11, 2025 11:43am

KARACHI: The Sindh Food Authority (SFA) on Thursday asked the city administration to implement a ban on the sale of carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, poppadoms, coloured and flavoured snacks such as potato crisps in the canteens of educational institutions.

The SFA reminded several government offices, including the offices of the commissioner of Karachi and deputy commissioners, district superintendents of the chief minister and chief secretary of Sindh, of an older notification issued seven years ago on Sept 5, 2018, to ban certain items from their canteens.

All the listed food items were banned from the canteens of educational institutions on the recommendation of the scientific panel of the authority keeping in view their high fat, sugar and salt content.

The reminder notification stated that it has been observed that the sale of these items has continued unabated within and outside the premises of educational institutions, posing serious health risks to students and other consumers.

“It is requested that directives may please be issued to both private and public schools and colleges to ensure strict compliance of restriction on the sale of the above-mentioned food items within the vicinity of educational institutions.”

“Furthermore, awareness regarding this matter of public importance may also be actively promoted within educational institutions to reinforce its importance for public health,” the notification added.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Balochistan outreach
Updated 11 Apr, 2025

Balochistan outreach

Terrorists must be dealt with firmly, but engaging in political activity cannot be equated with terrorism.
PSL season
Updated 11 Apr, 2025

PSL season

The season begins with the national team consistently underperforming and a war of words raging between franchise owners over the PSL’s standing.
Student woes
11 Apr, 2025

Student woes

BRIGHT young Pakistanis face an uncertain future in the US. The Trump administration, not content with merely...
Mineral wealth
Updated 10 Apr, 2025

Mineral wealth

The Baloch unrest is partly the result of the belief that the province’s resources are being used for the rest of the country rather than for Balochistan’s economic development.
Senate shortfalls
10 Apr, 2025

Senate shortfalls

THE latest Citizens’ Report by Pildat on the performance of the Senate of Pakistan is a sobering account of...
Crypto coup
10 Apr, 2025

Crypto coup

IT is quite the coup. One of the most recognisable names in the global cryptocurrency market has been roped in by ...