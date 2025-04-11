No more sugary drinks, junk food in Karachi’s educational institutions

KARACHI: The Sindh Food Authority (SFA) on Thursday asked the city administration to implement a ban on the sale of carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, poppadoms, coloured and flavoured snacks such as potato crisps in the canteens of educational institutions.

The SFA reminded several government offices, including the offices of the commissioner of Karachi and deputy commissioners, district superintendents of the chief minister and chief secretary of Sindh, of an older notification issued seven years ago on Sept 5, 2018, to ban certain items from their canteens.

All the listed food items were banned from the canteens of educational institutions on the recommendation of the scientific panel of the authority keeping in view their high fat, sugar and salt content.

The reminder notification stated that it has been observed that the sale of these items has continued unabated within and outside the premises of educational institutions, posing serious health risks to students and other consumers.

“It is requested that directives may please be issued to both private and public schools and colleges to ensure strict compliance of restriction on the sale of the above-mentioned food items within the vicinity of educational institutions.”

“Furthermore, awareness regarding this matter of public importance may also be actively promoted within educational institutions to reinforce its importance for public health,” the notification added.

