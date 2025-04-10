10,000 women in Pakistan die of complications during pregnancy every year: health minister

ISLAMABAD: Health Minister Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday said every year 10,000 women in Pakistan lose their lives due to complications during pregnancy.

He revealed these figures while speaking at an event held in connection with World Health Day in the office of World Health Organisation (WHO).

“These are silent tragedies happening across the country, with little to no public outcry,” the minister said, adding that “if such a high number of deaths occurred due to any other cause, our national response would be very different. We cannot afford to lose even a single life due to maternal causes.”

He stressed the urgent need for both individual and collective efforts to prevent these avoidable deaths, saying, “every life is precious and must be protected. These women can be saved.”

Highlighting the weaknesses of the healthcare system, Mustafa Kamal said: “Pakistan’s health system is not in a healthy state. But we are hopeful with systemic reforms, we can save lives. I do not consider this position a privilege, but a test. I want to pass this test with honesty and commitment.”

He also addressed the issue of child stunting, stating that 38pc of children in Pakistan suffered from stunted growth, a condition that threatened their ability to play an active role in the country’s future.

“Without investing in the health and nutrition of our children today, our dreams of national progress will remain unfulfilled,” he added.

The minister emphasised the importance of WHO’s partnership in achieving improvements in Pakistan’s healthcare system.

“With the support of the WHO, we are committed to making meaningful progress in maternal and child health,” he added.

Mr Kamal said the health sector was directly connected to human lives; mistakes in other fields could be corrected, but in health, the consequences were immediate and profound.

He reiterated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had made healthcare a top national priority.

“The prime minister is taking serious steps toward healthcare reform. Under his leadership, we are committed to delivering a stronger and more equitable healthcare system,” the minister said.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2025