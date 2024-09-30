E-Paper | September 30, 2024

Fire breaks out at Chinese battery giant’s plant

AFP Published September 30, 2024 Updated September 30, 2024 07:38am

BEIJING: A fire broke out on Sunday at a factory belonging to Chinese battery giant CATL, which supplies electric vehicle makers including Tesla, but only a “relatively small” impact on operations is expected, the company said.

A CATL spokesperson said no injuries or casualties had occurred at the plant in the coastal city of Ningde, and that “the reasons behind this accident are still under investigation”.

Emergency services were sent to the plant to fight the fire and to organise the evacuation of any people who were inside the 15,000 square metre (160,000 square feet) site, a statement by the Dongqiao Economic and Technological Develop­ment Zone said. Fire­fighters were alerted to the blaze just before 11:30am local time (0330 GMT).

It was not immediately clear what was produced at the plant, CATL’s base in the eastern province of Fujian, but the company said the effect of the now extinguished fire would not be significant.

“The impact to CATL’s overall production operation is relatively small,” the spokesperson said.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2024

