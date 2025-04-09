Impasse at Lakpass as BNP-M sit-in enters 12th day

QUETTA: Despite efforts to end the Balochistan National Party’s (BNP) sit-in at Lakpass in Mastung district, the protest entered 12th day on Tuesday with no breakthrough in negotiations.

Former Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani visited the protest camp and held a one-on-one meeting with BNP chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal. However, party sources said the discussion did not yield any progress towards resolving the impasse.

“Mr Sanjrani met Sardar Mengal at the camp, but no decision was reached,” a BNP official confirmed. No formal statement was issued by Mr Sanjrani following the meeting.

Talking to media by phone later in the evening, Mr Mengal clarified that Mr Sanjrani had visited in his personal capacity.

“We did not discuss calling off the sit-in,” he said, reiterating that the protest would continue as no meaningful response had come from the government.

Mr Mengal criticised the government’s handling of negotiations, stating that ministers who had previously met BNP leaders lacked the authority to make commitments. “In three rounds of talks, there has been no concrete development. Our core demand remains the release of Dr Mahrang and other detained women. Yet there has been no movement on this,” he added.

He further alleged that the government had caused hardship to the public by blocking roads around the sit-in site. “This is the first time a government has taken such measures — punishing people instead of resolving the issue,” he said.

He said National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had contacted him and assured that the issue would be resolved but after that no progress was made so far from the PML-N leadership and the federal government.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the National Party, led by party president Dr Abdul Malik Baloch, has reached Lahore for talks with PML-N President Nawaz Sharif.

The NP team is scheduled to meet Mr Sharif and senior PML-N leaders today (Wednesday) to brief them on the situation in Balochistan, including recent arrests and ongoing protests.

Dr Malik is expected to present his party’s proposals for resolving the crisis and to seek political support from the ruling party.

The delegation includes Jan Muhammad Buledi, MNA Phulain Baloch and a number of National Party leaders, including vice president and former MNA Sardar Kamal Khan Bangulzai, provincial president Aslam Baloch, central vice president Shahwize Khan Bizenjo and Punjab president Malik Ayub.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2025