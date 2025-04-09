Two miners dead in Duki due to gas inhalation

QUETTA: Two colliers lost their lives after inhaling poisonous gas inside a coal mine in the Chamalang coal field of Duki district on Tuesday.

Levies officials said the victims had gone inside the mine to dig coal. However, they felt unconscious after inhaling the poisonous gas which had accumulated inside the mine.

Other labourers outside the mine informed the owner that no signal was coming from the miners working inside.

The mines department launched a search operation with the help of miners to rescue the victims working at a depth of more than 1,000 feet, according to Mines Inspector Sabbir Shah.

He added that the two men were trapped inside the mine due to the presence of methane gas and fell into a water pit.

The rescue workers were trying to reach the trapped miners but faced difficulties due to the presence of a large amount of methane gas.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2025