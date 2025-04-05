Karachi sizzles as mercury crosses 40°C

KARACHI: The people of Karachi braved another hot day when mercury rose to 40.5 degrees centigrade in some parts of the city on Friday under the influence of a low-pressure area currently prevailing over Rajasthan, India.

According to the Met department’s data, the maximum temperature in Gulistan-i-Jauhar was 40.5°C and 39.5°C in Jinnah Terminal. The two areas were hotter than the rest of the city.

The city’s average temperature was 39.4°C, which is 4.4°C higher than the average temperature recorded in previous Aprils.

Mithi was the hottest place in Sindh where the maximum temperature was 42.5°C, followed by 41°C in Chhor and 39°C in Thatta.

“The current weather conditions influenced by a low pressure over western Rajasthan are pretty normal in the month of April. Karachi’s minimum temperature is also expected to increase,” said meteorologist Anjum Nazeer Zaigham.

The hot conditions are likely to subside by next week when a western disturbance is likely to affect the country’s upper parts, he added.

In its advisory, the Met department stated that hot/very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province with maximum temperature expected to range between 37°C and 39°C over the next two days.

The minimum temperature is expected to increase from 22°C recorded on Friday night to 22°C-25°C from Saturday to Sunday.

