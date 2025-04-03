PCB Chairman Naqvi appointed as new Asian Cricket Council president

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi was appointed as the new president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Thursday.

Indian media reported last year that PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi was set to become the next president of the council as per its rotation policy. However, Shammi Silva, the head of Sri Lanka Cricket, was appointed as the chairman of the ACC, replacing Jay Shah, who was elevated to the position of ICC president on December 1.

A PCB official told Dawn in December that the ACC chairmanship was to transition to the PCB from January 2025, in line with a decision made during the ACC meeting in Malaysia.

According to a press release issued by the council today, Naqvi assumed the prestigious role on April 3 (today), ushering in a “new chapter of leadership” for Asian cricket.

“I am deeply honoured to assume the presidency of the Asian Cricket Council,” the press release quoted Naqvi as saying.

“Asia remains the heartbeat of world cricket, and I am committed to working with all member boards to accelerate the game’s growth and global influence. Together, we will unlock new opportunities, foster greater collaboration, and take Asian cricket to unprecedented heights.

“I also extend my sincere thanks to the outgoing ACC President for his leadership and contributions to the ACC during his tenure,” he added.

According to the press release, Silva said: “It has been a privilege to serve as president of the Asian Cricket Council.”

He said the steadfast commitment of member boards working together was “pivotal in elevating ACC’s stature across the region”, extending gratitude to his predecessor Jay Shah under whose leadership he said the ACC had reached “significant milestones”.

“As I step down, I have full confidence that under Naqvi’s capable leadership, the ACC will continue its remarkable journey and thrive,” the press release quoted him as saying.

The press release said that the PCB chairman brought a visionary approach focused on “unity, innovation and strategic growth, reinforcing Asia’s position as the epicentre of world cricket”.

The ACC said that under his leadership, it looked forward to a “dynamic and collaborative future” with an enhanced commitment to development programmes, youth engagement and elevating the global prominence of Asian cricket.

Separately, a press release issued by the PCB said Pakistan would take over the position effective immediately, leading the council in its mission to “promote and expand cricket” across the continent.

“With Pakistan at the helm, the ACC is poised to further strengthen and expand cricket’s presence across Asia, fostering growth and unity within the sport,” it said.