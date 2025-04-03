Mystery shrouds Karachi Korangi Creek inferno as officials still await soil test reports

• Flames rage on with almost same intensity for fifth consecutive day

• Mayor says reports to identify what’s burning inside expected today

• Commissioner claims expertise and equipment required to extinguish blaze ‘not available in country’

KARACHI: Federal and provincial authorities are still in the dark about the reasons behind the mysterious fire that broke out during digging of a housing project in Korangi Creek on March 28 as the flames continued to rage for the fifth day on Wednesday.

Though the city administration took certain precautionary measures to keep people away from the site, the raging flames drew crowds during the Eid holidays, with many bringing their children as well to witness the unusual and persistent sea of blazing flames in an area of 300 to 400 feet. People were also seen taking selfies near the blaze as the policemen deployed their remained indifferent.

Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab told Dawn that the report of experts of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and the Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), who had conducted soil testing of the area and taken away samples, was expected to be submitted with the provincial and city authorities on Saturday.

While the fire is so far contained and restricted, the intensity of the blazing flames remains the same and the authorities are still waiting for flames to subside to initiate any extinguishing operation.

Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi told Dawn that the administration was following the “wait and see” strategy as per the advice given by experts, who would find some other way to put out the fire.

Quoting experts, he said that the expertise and equipment required to extinguish it were not available in the country. “We are waiting for the gas to be consumed as the experts say that such fires normally come to an end after the consumption of underground reserve of gas,” he added.

The commissioner said that the experts had also apprehended emission of poisonous fumes if an attempt was made to extinguish fire at this stage.

He said that the administration had taken effective steps to ensure safety of people and a ring of mud had been erected with reinforcement in the surroundings.

The commissioner said that the intensity of flames had decreased to some extent and a fire extinguishing operation would be launched only after the advice of the experts.

He said that results of the soil samples taken by the SSGC and PPL to determine the actual cause behind the fire were expected on Thursday (today).

A fire-fighting operation had been launched initially, but it was halted on the advice of experts because use of water and foam had not yielded any positive results.

Meanwhile, Rescue-1122 spokesperson Hassaan Khan told Dawn that flames emanating from the fire had reduced to some extent; however, the intensity would be further reduced in the next five-six days.

Quoting experts, Mr Khan said fire in such underground gases exhausts itself as use of water and foam may trigger hazards for environment and human population.

On March 28, the fire had erupted during drilling for a borehole at a TPL Properties housing project near an oil refinery at Korangi Creek.

Pakistan Refinery Limited managing director Zahid Mir had told the media that the fire seemed to be caused by “shallow gas”, which would dissipate within one to three weeks.

Published in Dawn, April 3rd, 2025