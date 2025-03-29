E-Paper | March 29, 2025

Efforts under way to put out massive blaze near oil refinery in Karachi's Korangi

Imtiaz Ali Published March 29, 2025 Updated March 29, 2025 02:49pm
Fire erupts near an oil refinery at Korangi, Karachi on March 29. — Screengrab from video via author
Rescue officials try to extinguish the fire which erupted at Korangi. — Screengrab from video via author
A fire erupted near an oil refinery in Karachi’s Korangi and efforts to extinguish it were under way, a statement by Rescue 1122 said on Saturday.

According to the statement, a fire broke out in a gas pipeline near the refinery.

“More than 20 fire brigade trucks from Rescue 1122, KMC and PRL are participating in the fire extinguishing process,” it added.

Sindh Rehabilitation Minister Makhdoom Mehboub Zaman instructed Rescue 1122 Director General (DG) Abid Jalaluddin Sheikh to remain in constant touch with his staff.

Zaman said that Rescue 1122 and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) personnel were continuously working to control the fire.

A statement issued by the Edhi Foundation said that an ambulance and volunteers were present on the site.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

Fire incidents are common in the metropolis due to the absence of adequate fire safety measures in buildings.

Earlier this month, a fire broke out at Kawish Plaza on Sharea Faisal Road prompting an operation to rescue people inside the building.

Fire breaks out in North Karachi

Separately, a fire broke out in a gas pipeline near Al-Hamid School in North Karachi, according to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson.

“As soon as the Central Command and Control Rescue 1122 received the information, the fire and rescue team, along with one ambulance and one fire brigade truck reached the scene,” the spokesperson said.

They added that Rescue 1122 is in the process of controlling the fire.

The Edhi Foundation also confirmed that its ambulances and volunteers are engaged in relief activities at the scene of the fire.

