Sahiwal PTI activist held over posts against COAS, state organs

SAHIWAL: A Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) youth activist was booked and arrested under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act-2016 (Peca) for allegedly posting “disgraceful and illegal remarks” about state security institutions and the chief of army staff (COAS) on popular social media platform.

The suspect, identified as Iftikhar Ahmed, son of Muhammad Bota, a permanent resident of Village 73/4-R, Tehsil Sahiwal, was nominated in first information report under Sections 189 and 500 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Sections 18 and 20 of the Peca 2016 on the complaint of Soor Shah Sub-Inspector Muhammad Afzal.

According to reports, Iftikhar Ahmed posted seven offensive posts from his Facebook account (@Ranaiffimadni targeting the army chief and state security institutions. These posts were made on various dates — Feb 25, and March 12, 14, 19, 22, and 25, 2025.

The FIR states SI Afzal encountered the social media posts during his mobile duty at Gamber Mor, Noor Shah. The posts were also corroborated by constables Ali Raza and Abdur Rouf, as well as driver Rashid, on March 28.

The case was subsequently transferred to Inspector Shahid Nazir, District Investigation Branch (DIB), Civil Lines Police Station, Sahiwal.

Nazir, talking to Dawn, confirmed that the suspect was apprehended on Saturday night and is currently in police custody. The local village sources said Iftikhar works as salesman to earn his living.

HASH: Saddar and Chak Badian police, Pakpattan, arrested two drugs traffickers including a woman and recovered 13 kg hashish in two separate raids on the eve of Eid.

Chak Badian police on a tip-off stopped a car near Amar Singh locality but car driver accelerated the speed.

Later, the driver identified as Nadeem stopped the car and hid himself in fields. Police searched and arrested Nadeem with 10 kg hashish.

Police claimed that Nadeem was involved in inter-district drug smuggling gang.

In another incident, a lady constable Farwa Mustafa on a tip-off followed and later searched a woman shopper. Police found 3 kg hashish packed in three packets.

The women was identified as Musrat, a resident of Faridnagar. Police booked both traffickers under Section 9 (1)3c, The Control of Narcotics Substance Act 1999.

Certifications were announced for the police constables.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2025