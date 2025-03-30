E-Paper | March 31, 2025

Child killed, 17 injured in aerial firing across KP: rescue official

Umar Bacha Published March 30, 2025 Updated March 30, 2025 11:47pm
Locals gather in a hospital in Bannu on March 30 after aerial firing left a child dead and 11 people injured. — Photo by author
A child was killed and 17 other people were injured in aerial firing across Khyber Pakthunkhwa to celebrate Chand Raat, a rescue official said on Sunday.

Pakistan would mark the first day of Eidul Fitr tomorrow, the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee said on Sunday, after sighting the moon for the Islamic month of Shawwal.

Speaking to Dawn.com, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Bakhtullah Wazir said, “We have shifted 15 injured to District Headquarters Hospital, Bannu so far. Children and women are among the injured.”

DEO Wazir appealed to citizens to refrain from celebratory firing, as it “turns the joy of Eid into mourning”.

In an earlier statement, he confirmed that the casualties were reported in Bannu and that Section 144 was imposed for Eidul Fitr. “A child died and nine people were seriously injured in aerial firing in Bannu,” Wazir was quoted as saying.

Similarly, a man was injured by aerial firing in Dera Ismail Khan’s Galani town, according to a statement by DI Khan DEO Fasiullah.

Meanwhile, Tank City Station House Officer (SHO) Sher Afzal told Dawn.com that a revenue officer, Mohammad Asif, was injured by celebratory gunfire.

“There are no other injuries caused by aerial firing within City police limits,” he added.

Celebratory gunfire ahead of Eid has led to deaths and injuries across KP in the past.

Last April, police booked over 100 people over celebratory gunfire on Chand Raat and Eid days in KP’s Lakki Marwat district.

An official told Dawn.com that separate cases were registered with the relevant police stations. He added that the district administration had banned celebratory firing and the display of weapons and imposed other restrictions to observe Eid peacefully.

“Despite restrictions and an awareness drive against the menace of festive firing, scores of people, mostly youth, indulged in the illegal activity,” he maintained.

