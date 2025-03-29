E-Paper | March 29, 2025

WHO must cut budget by fifth after US pullout: email

AFP Published March 29, 2025 Updated March 29, 2025 07:48pm
A view of the World Health Organisation headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland from January 28. — Reuters
A view of the World Health Organisation headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland from January 28. — Reuters

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has proposed slashing a fifth of its budget following the United States’ decision to withdraw, and must now reduce its reach and workforce, its chief said in an internal email seen by AFP on Saturday.

The WHO is facing an income gap of nearly $600 million in 2025 and has “no choice” but to start making cutbacks, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in the message sent on Friday to the UN health agency’s staff.

Besides triggering the US pullout from the WHO after returning to the White House in January, President Donald Trump decided to freeze virtually all foreign aid, including vast assistance towards boosting health worldwide. The US was by far the WHO’s biggest donor.

“Dramatic cuts to official development assistance by the United States of America and others are causing massive disruption to countries, NGOs and United Nations agencies, including WHO,” Tedros said in his email.

He said that even before Trump triggered the one-year process of withdrawing from the WHO, the organisation was already facing financial constraints, and had begun working on efficiency measures more than nine months ago.

“The United States’ announcement, combined with recent reductions in official development assistance by some countries to fund increased defence spending, has made our situation much more acute,” said Tedros.

“While we have achieved substantial cost savings, the prevailing economic and geopolitical conditions have made resource mobilisation particularly difficult. As a result, we are facing an income gap of almost $600m this year alone.”

WHO budget cut

Last month, the WHO’s executive board reduced the proposed budget for 2026-2027 from $5.3 billion to $4.9bn.

“Since then, the outlook for development assistance has deteriorated, not only for WHO but for the whole international health ecosystem,” said Tedros. “We have, therefore, proposed to member states a further reduced budget of $4.2bn — a 21 per cent reduction from the original proposed budget.”

In the body’s last two-year budget cycle, for 2022-23, the US pitched in $1.3bn, representing 16.3pc of the WHO’s then $7.89bn budget. Most of the US funding was through voluntary contributions for specific earmarked projects, rather than fixed membership fees.

“Despite our best efforts, we are now at the point where we have no choice but to reduce the scale of our work and workforce,” said Tedros. “This reduction will begin at headquarters, starting with senior leadership, but will affect all levels and regions.”

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

New CEC?
Updated 29 Mar, 2025

New CEC?

The ruling parties should avoid getting involved in another controversy around the ECP.
Balochistan violence
Updated 29 Mar, 2025

Balochistan violence

How long can the state allow this unending cycle of violence in Balochistan to continue?
Turkiye protests
29 Mar, 2025

Turkiye protests

DAILY protests have continued in Turkiye since the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu on March 19. While the...
Fear tactics
Updated 28 Mar, 2025

Fear tactics

Under Peca amendments, regime has legal cover to bully and harass working journalists for taking adversarial positions.
Hints of hope
28 Mar, 2025

Hints of hope

PAKISTAN’S economic growth has slowed in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal year from a year ago as the...
Capacity issues
Updated 28 Mar, 2025

Capacity issues

Development of railway capacity to facilitate ordinary travellers does not seem to have been a priority for Pakistan.