E-Paper | March 29, 2025

Large crowds rally in Istanbul to protest against jailing of city’s mayor

Reuters Published March 29, 2025 Updated March 29, 2025 04:57pm
A woman wears a cutout of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu at a rally, to protest against the mayor’s arrest as part of a corruption investigation, in Istanbul, Turkey on March 29. — Reuters
A woman wears a cutout of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu at a rally, to protest against the mayor’s arrest as part of a corruption investigation, in Istanbul, Turkey on March 29. — Reuters

Tens of thousands of people gathered in Istanbul on Saturday to protest against the jailing of Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, President Tayyip Erdogan’s main rival, sustaining the largest demonstrations Turkiye has seen in more than a decade.

Hundreds of thousands have heeded opposition calls and taken to the streets nationwide since Imamoglu was detained last week and then jailed pending trial on graft charges. Protests have been mostly peaceful, but nearly 2,000 people have been detained.

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), other opposition parties, rights groups and Western powers have all said the case against Imamoglu is a politicised effort to eliminate a potential electoral threat to Erdogan.

The government denies any influence over the judiciary and says the courts are independent.

Tens of thousands of people waving Turkish flags and banners poured into the sea-front rally grounds at Maltepe on the Asian side of Istanbul for Saturday’s “Freedom for Imamoglu” rally, organised by the CHP.

“If justice is silent, the people will speak,” read one banner held aloft in the crowd.

“The trend of the economy, the trend of justice, law - everything is getting worse. That is why we are here. We say ‘rights, law and justice’ and we are seeking our rights,” said one CHP supporter, who declined to give their name.

Last Sunday, the CHP held a primary election to endorse Imamoglu as candidate for the next presidential election. That is scheduled to be held in 2028, but the CHP is calling for an early election, arguing that the government has lost legitimacy.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said this week that nearly 1,900 people had been detained since the protests began, adding that courts jailed 260 of them pending trial as of Thursday.

Erdogan, who has dominated Turkish politics for over two decades, has dismissed the nationwide protests as a “show”, warned of legal consequences, and called on the CHP to stop “provoking” Turks.

Since Imamoglu’s detention, Turkish financial assets have plunged, prompting the central bank to use reserves to support the lira. The turmoil has sent shockwaves through the private sector.

The government has said the impact would be limited and temporary. The bank said the economy’s core dynamics were unharmed but it would take further measures if needed.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

New CEC?
Updated 29 Mar, 2025

New CEC?

The ruling parties should avoid getting involved in another controversy around the ECP.
Balochistan violence
Updated 29 Mar, 2025

Balochistan violence

How long can the state allow this unending cycle of violence in Balochistan to continue?
Turkiye protests
29 Mar, 2025

Turkiye protests

DAILY protests have continued in Turkiye since the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu on March 19. While the...
Fear tactics
Updated 28 Mar, 2025

Fear tactics

Under Peca amendments, regime has legal cover to bully and harass working journalists for taking adversarial positions.
Hints of hope
28 Mar, 2025

Hints of hope

PAKISTAN’S economic growth has slowed in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal year from a year ago as the...
Capacity issues
Updated 28 Mar, 2025

Capacity issues

Development of railway capacity to facilitate ordinary travellers does not seem to have been a priority for Pakistan.