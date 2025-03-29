Number of Afghans returning to their country rises manifold

ISLAMABAD: The number of citizens returning to Afghanistan — either voluntarily or after deportation — was 102 per cent more than the number of citizens leaving the country in the third week of March, according to the UN’s International Organisation for Migration (IOM)

According to an IOM Afghanistan report, 73,364 inflow movements were recorded against the outflow of 36,166 Afghans.

It cited the main reason for the unusual increase from both neighbouring countries, Iran and Pakistan, as voluntary returns of Afghan citizens.

According to the flow monitoring snapshot released by the IOM, compared to the previous week, the inflow movement in the third week of Match increased by 2pc. On the other hand, the outflow movements decreased by 13pc.

The Torkham border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan in the latter’s Nangarhar province had been closed due to security concerns since Feb 21. However, it resumed cross-border movements on March 22.

Under a Pakistani government notification, all Afghan nationals are required to leave Islamabad and Rawalpindi by March 31 — some due to be relocated to other cities within Pakistan and others to be deported back to Afghanistan.

During the first two weeks of March, outflow movements at the Islam Qala border crossing in Afghanistan showed a modest decline as compared to February’s figures. This week, movements at the crossing dropped by 13pc compared to the previous week, marking the first instance in 2025 that the outflow at Islam Qala has fallen below 12,000.

Among the main border crossing points, Islam Qala, the Afghan town bordering Iran, experienced the highest volume of cross-border movements, accounting for 42pc of all movements.

In contrast, Bahramcha and Nazar Posta, bordering Pakistan, accounted for only 12pc of total cross-border movements among the five other border points.

