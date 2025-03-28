E-Paper | March 28, 2025

Bangladesh ex-PM Sheikh Hasina accused of plotting to overthrow govt

AFP Published March 28, 2025 Updated March 28, 2025 12:53pm

Bangladeshi police said on Friday that they had filed a new criminal case against ousted premier Sheikh Hasina over an alleged plot to overthrow the government that replaced her.

Hasina is currently exiled in neighbouring India, her autocratic regime’s biggest patron and benefactor, after she was overthrown in a student-led revolution last August.

Numerous criminal indictments have been issued against her and top loyalists of her Awami League party, including over a crackdown by security forces that killed hundreds of demonstrators during last year’s unrest.

The latest case centres on a virtual meeting attended by nearly 600 Awami League members in December, which police said had conspired to “wage civil war in Bangladesh” with the aim of restoring Hasina to power.

“Many of them, both inside and outside the country, pledged to continue their fight until their last breath,” the case documents stated.

Police spokesman Jasim Uddin Khan told AFP that charges had initially been filed against Hasina and 72 others, but that the number of defendants may increase as the investigation progressed.

“The number of participants in the virtual meeting was 577. We are investigating their roles, and if found complicit in the conspiracy, they will be charged,” he said.

A report from the UN rights office earlier this year stated that Hasina’s government was responsible for systematic attacks and killings of protesters as it attempted to hold onto power last year.

Bangladesh is currently being led by an interim administration with Nobel peace laureate Muhammad Yunus, 84, at the helm.

His caretaker government is tasked with implementing democratic reforms ahead of fresh elections slated to take place by June 2026.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fear tactics
Updated 28 Mar, 2025

Fear tactics

Under Peca amendments, regime has legal cover to bully and harass working journalists for taking adversarial positions.
Hints of hope
28 Mar, 2025

Hints of hope

PAKISTAN’S economic growth has slowed in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal year from a year ago as the...
Capacity issues
28 Mar, 2025

Capacity issues

TALK about disjointed development. Pakistan is now producing high-speed train coaches for its low-speed tracks....
Some progress
Updated 27 Mar, 2025

Some progress

The hard-won macroeconomic stability is only a short distance away from a deeper crisis.
Time to talk
27 Mar, 2025

Time to talk

IN an encouraging development, the government has signalled openness to PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s ...
Black Sea truce
27 Mar, 2025

Black Sea truce

WHILE the Trump administration may have no problem with Israel renewing its rampage in Gaza, it is playing ...