E-Paper | March 29, 2025

Capacity issues

Editorial Published March 28, 2025 Updated March 28, 2025 11:45pm

TALK about disjointed development. Pakistan is now producing high-speed train coaches for its low-speed tracks.

According to a recent news report, the Islamabad Carriage Factory, which locally produces locomotives and coaches, is set to deliver its first batch of advanced, ‘new generation’ passenger coaches in about three months. These coaches, which can go as fast as 200km per hour and are equipped with some state-of-the-art features, have been developed with the help of our Chinese brethren, who themselves boast some of the most advanced railway technology in the world.

But, impressive as the achievement is, it will do little to make travel more convenient for Pakistan Railways passengers because our rail network simply does not support trains going as fast as that.

For a rough idea of how much of a disappointment this is, take the current travel times between two of Pakistan’s busiest railway stations, Karachi Cantonment and Lahore Junction. A train trip from one to the other, which spans roughly 1,200km, usually takes anywhere from 18 to 24 hours, depending on the service that day. If Pakistan Railways also had tracks and locomotives that were compatible with the new coaches, that travel time could theoretically be cut at least in half, making it so much more convenient for routine travellers and also enhancing the appeal of train trips as a relatively safer, convenient and far more affordable option for all manner of travellers.

Unfortunately, the development of railway capacity to facilitate ordinary travellers does not seem to have been a priority for Pakistan. One cannot help but envy China in this regard. The Beijing-Shanghai high-speed railway covers more distance than the Karachi to Lahore track but takes as little as 4.5 hours to traverse.

If only our politicians could get over their obsession with shiny motorway projects that carry their nameplates, perhaps ordinary travellers too could hope for such cheap, convenient and quick train journeys.

Published in Dawn, March 28th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fear tactics
Updated 28 Mar, 2025

Fear tactics

Under Peca amendments, regime has legal cover to bully and harass working journalists for taking adversarial positions.
Hints of hope
28 Mar, 2025

Hints of hope

PAKISTAN’S economic growth has slowed in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal year from a year ago as the...
Capacity issues
Updated 28 Mar, 2025

Capacity issues

Development of railway capacity to facilitate ordinary travellers does not seem to have been a priority for Pakistan.
Some progress
Updated 27 Mar, 2025

Some progress

The hard-won macroeconomic stability is only a short distance away from a deeper crisis.
Time to talk
27 Mar, 2025

Time to talk

IN an encouraging development, the government has signalled openness to PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s ...
Black Sea truce
27 Mar, 2025

Black Sea truce

WHILE the Trump administration may have no problem with Israel renewing its rampage in Gaza, it is playing ...