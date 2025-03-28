E-Paper | March 28, 2025

South Korea wildfires ‘largest on record’

AFP Published March 28, 2025 Updated March 28, 2025 10:26am

ANDONG: Wildfires in South Korea are now the largest and deadliest on record, having burned more forest and killed more people than any previous blaze, officials said on Thursday, as the death toll hit 27.

More than a dozen fires broke out over the weekend, scorching wide swathes of the southeast and forcing around 37,000 people to flee, with the fire cutting off roads and downing communications lines as residents escaped in panic.

South Korea’s Ministry of Interior and Safety said that 27 people had been killed and dozens more injured, with the toll likely to rise. It is the highest number of deaths since the Korea Forest Service started records for wildfires in 1987.

More than 35,000 hectares (86,500 acres) of forest have been burned, Lee Han-kyung, disaster and safety division chief said, adding that the fire was still spreading “rapidly”. “I don’t know how to describe it. My heart feels like it’s going to burst even now speaking about it,” said Kim Mi-ja, an 84-year-old Andong resident whose home was burnt down.

The extent of damage makes it South Korea’s largest ever wildfire, after an inferno in April 2000 that scorched 23,913 hectares across the east coast. Authorities said changing wind patterns and dry weather had revealed the limitations of conventional firefighting methods.

Published in Dawn, March 28th, 2025

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fear tactics
Updated 28 Mar, 2025

Fear tactics

Under Peca amendments, regime has legal cover to bully and harass working journalists for taking adversarial positions.
Hints of hope
28 Mar, 2025

Hints of hope

PAKISTAN’S economic growth has slowed in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal year from a year ago as the...
Capacity issues
28 Mar, 2025

Capacity issues

TALK about disjointed development. Pakistan is now producing high-speed train coaches for its low-speed tracks....
Some progress
Updated 27 Mar, 2025

Some progress

The hard-won macroeconomic stability is only a short distance away from a deeper crisis.
Time to talk
27 Mar, 2025

Time to talk

IN an encouraging development, the government has signalled openness to PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s ...
Black Sea truce
27 Mar, 2025

Black Sea truce

WHILE the Trump administration may have no problem with Israel renewing its rampage in Gaza, it is playing ...