Perturbed at delays, Imran moves IHC for early decisions

• Lawyers say hearings can’t be cancelled without legal justification

• High court issues notices on PTI leaders’ petition against JIT summons

• Ex-PM asks authorities to resolve Afghan issue on table instead of battlefield

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has approached the Islam­abad High Court (IHC) over repeated delays in cases against him, including the Toshakhana case, expressing concerns over the prolonged adjournments.

His legal team, comprising Barrister Salman Safdar, Qausain Faisal Mufti and Arshad Tabrez, filed a petition questioning the repeated postponements. They argued that hearings could not be cancelled without legal justification and that the accused must be present in court.

The petition noted that the Toshakhana case, concerning allegations of unlawfully retaining and selling state gifts — including an expensive Bulgari jewellery set — was set to be heard at Adiala Jail but was unexpectedly moved to the Judicial Complex in Islamabad.

The hearing was then adjourned until April 14 without any proceedings. The petition noted that previous hearings on Feb 27 and March 11 were similarly delayed.

Speaking to Dawn, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi’s spokesman Niazullah Khan Niazi said Mr Khan has raised serious concerns about the legal delays affecting his cases across the country. He pointed out that the Lahore High Court (LHC) bench hearing bail applications related to the May 9, 2023, cases was also dissolved.

Mr Niazi also accused jail authorities of violating the IHC’s larger bench order by obstructing access to Mr Khan.

He said that PTI’s General Secretary Salman Akram Raja had submitted a list of six individuals for jail visits, but authorities only permitted four — Mr Raja, Zaheer Abbas, Mr Niazi himself and Naeem Panjhuta — while denying access to senior lawyers Hamid Khan and Uzair Bhandari. He said the PTI’s legal team would move a contempt of court petition before the large bench against the jail authorities.

Imran slams govt policies

Mr Niazi added that Imran Khan had criticised the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government for allegedly toeing the Biden administration’s policies on Afghanistan, which, according to Mr Khan, have escalated unrest in Pakistan.

Mr Khan urged the authorities to resolve this issue on the table instead of on the battlefield.

Mr Niazi said that the PTI founder also asked the authorities to involve genuine representatives of Balochistan to end the unrest in the province.

IHC issues notices

Meanwhile, the IHC has issued notices to respondents in a petition challenging the summons issued to PTI leaders by a Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

Justice Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas, who presided over the hearing, issued notices to the interior secretary, the JIT and the Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad police, seeking their responses on the matter.

During the hearing, the petitioners’ lawyer contended that the JIT was illegally constituted under the Peca and that its leadership under the IG Islam­abad violated Section 30 of the law.

“The notification for the formation of the JIT, issued on July 26, is unlawful. The investigation should be led by an officer from the investigative agency, not the police chief,” the lawyer asserted.

Published in Dawn, March 27th, 2025