E-Paper | March 26, 2025

Israel releases Palestinian Oscar-winning director after West Bank detention

AFP Published March 26, 2025 Updated March 26, 2025 10:16am
Hamdan Ballal holds the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature Film for ‘No Other Land’ at the Governors Ball following the Oscars show at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US on March 2, 2025. — Reuters/Mike Blake/File
Hamdan Ballal holds the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature Film for ‘No Other Land’ at the Governors Ball following the Oscars show at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US on March 2, 2025. — Reuters/Mike Blake/File
Oscar-winning Palestinian Director Basel Adra checks a damaged car after Israeli settlers’ attack in Susiya in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on March 25,2025. — Reutres/Mussa Qawasma
Oscar-winning Palestinian Director Basel Adra checks a damaged car after Israeli settlers’ attack in Susiya in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on March 25,2025. — Reutres/Mussa Qawasma

Israeli police released Oscar-winning Palestinian filmmaker Hamdan Ballal on Tuesday, after detaining him a day earlier for “hurling rocks” following what activists described as an attack by settlers in the occupied West Bank.

Basel Adra, who worked with Ballal on the Oscar-winning documentary No Other Land, posted a photo of Ballal on X after his release with blood stains on his shirt.

“After I won the Oscar, I did not expect to be exposed to such attacks,” Ballal said in a video by AFPTV.

“It was a very strong attack and the goal was to kill.”

According to the Israeli military, three Palestinians were apprehended on Monday for “hurling rocks” during a confrontation between Israelis and Palestinians in the southern West Bank village of Susya.

“Following this, a violent confrontation broke out, involving mutual rock hurling between Palestinians and Israelis,” the military statement claimed, contradicting what witnesses interviewed by the Associated Press said.

The village is located near Masafer Yatta, a grouping of hamlets south of Hebron city where No Other Land is set.

The best documentary at this year’s Academy Awards tells the story of forced displacement of Palestinians by Israeli troops and settlers in Masafer Yatta — an area Israel had declared a restricted military zone in the 1980s.

A police spokesperson confirmed Ballal had been detained, while a later statement from the force said three people had been released on bail.

The statement said they were being investigated “on suspicion of rock hurling, property damage and endangering regional security”.

‘Hitting me all over’

Ballal said he had been attacked by a settler.

“He was hitting me all over my body and there was also a soldier with him hitting me.”

Yuval Abraham, who co-directed No Other Land, said Ballal has injuries to the “head and stomach, bleeding”.

Activists from the anti-occupation group Centre for Jewish Nonviolence said they witnessed the violence in Susya while there in an effort to deter settler violence.

“This type of violence is happening on a regular basis,” said Jenna, an American activist who declined to share her full name out of security concerns.

She said that before Israeli forces arrived, a group of 15 to 20 settlers attacked the activists as well as Ballal’s house in the village.

Foreign activists regularly stay in Masafer Yatta’s communities to accompany Palestinians as they tend to their crops or shepherd their sheep, and document instances of settler violence.

Rights groups have said that since the start of Israel’s military offensive in Gaza — a separate Palestinian territory — there has been a spike in attacks by Israeli settlers in the West Bank.

Occupied by Israel since 1967, the West Bank is home to around three million Palestinians, as well as nearly half a million Israelis who live in settlements that are illegal under international law.

Gaza invasion
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Kabul visit
Updated 26 Mar, 2025

Kabul visit

Islamabad should continue to emphasise that presence of terrorists on Afghan soil stands in the way of normal commercial ties.
Drought warning
26 Mar, 2025

Drought warning

DRIVEN by rising temperatures linked to climate change, increasing drought events across Pakistan have affected tens...
Deadly roads
26 Mar, 2025

Deadly roads

DESPITE daytime restrictions on heavy vehicles, Karachi continues to witness one horrific traffic accident after...
Shortcut tactics
Updated 25 Mar, 2025

Shortcut tactics

IMF’s decision to veto move to reduce retail power tariffs seems to be against interests of middle-class consumers.
Unforced error
Updated 25 Mar, 2025

Unforced error

State must not push ordinary citizens away with its excesses when dealing with Balochistan.
Losing again
25 Mar, 2025

Losing again

WHEN Pakistan’s high-risk Twenty20 approach did not work, there was no fallback plan and they collapsed in a heap...