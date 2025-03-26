CM Bugti sees governance issues behind terrorism

• Vows strict action against dual employment, misuse of govt vehicles

• Insists non-performing officials have no right to remain in office

• Unveils plans to create more jobs with private sector help

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti stated on Tuesday that poor governance strengthens terrorism, making administrative reforms crucial for the province’s stability.

Chairing a meeting of the Secretaries’ Committee, CM Bugti reviewed governance challenges, development projects and administrative inefficiencies. The session was attended by Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, Inspector General of Balochistan Police Moazzam Jah Ansari, and secretaries from all provincial departments.

During the meeting, it was revealed that 428 employees across 28 departments were engaged in dual employment. The chief minister directed authorities to take immediate action, ordering the registration of FIRs and invoking the Balochistan Employees Efficiency and Discipline Act (BEDA) to address the violations.

The Excise Department secretary also presented records of 9,882 government vehicles, revealing that several officers had retained official vehicles despite being transferred. Expressing displeasure, CM Bugti ordered the immediate registration of FIRs against the responsible officers.

The chief minister emphasised that public trust in the government depends on effective governance. He urged civil servants to fulfil their responsibilities, warning that non-performing officials have no right to remain in office. To enforce accountability, he called for amendments to the Civil Servants Act to facilitate the forced retirement of inactive officers.

He further announced that, with the support of the Information Technology Department, he now has direct access to a database of government employees and will personally monitor their attendance and performance. Strict action will follow in cases of unsatisfactory performance, he warned.

Directing officials to ensure meaningful development, CM Bugti stated that projects should not be limited to constructing buildings but must prioritise real public welfare. He stressed that government officers must be willing to work in remote areas under challenging conditions to ensure genuine service delivery.

He declared that no government officer or emp­loyee could deviate from the state’s narrative. He warned that poor governance empowers anti-state elements, making its prevention crucial. Ackno­wledging that Balochistan is facing a difficult period, he urged all government officials to focus on solving public problems.

CM Bugti also annou­nced plans to create more employment opportunities through the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) in collaboration with the private sector.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to counterterrorism, CM Bugti stated that while the state has always been open to dialogue, anti-state elements aiming to destabilise the country through violence will not be tolerated. He declared a decisive battle against hardcore terrorists, warning that no government officer or employee would be allowed to submit to militant threats.

He directed all civil servants to remain committed to promoting the state’s agenda and ensuring the implementation of government policies. He stressed that it was time for civil servants to justify the privileges they receive and prioritise public service.

Published in Dawn, March 26th, 2025