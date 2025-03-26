Azad Kashmir reports monkeypox cases for the first time

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) reported its first cases of monkeypox on Tuesday after two persons in the southernmost Bhimber district tested positive for the virus.

According to a press release by the AJK Health Department, the cases were confirmed in Samahni tehsil, prompting District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Iram Batool to issue emergency directives.

Dr Batool personally visited the affected area, where a micro-lockdown has been enforced in coordination with district and tehsil administrations, the press release said.

It added that the DHO had also reviewed immediate measures, including the establishment of separate wards for monkeypox patients and the enforcement of lockdown procedures.

These are the third and fourth reported cases of monkeypox in Pakistan this year. Earlier, one case was detected in Peshawar and another in Karachi. Health authorities have been on alert to prevent the virus’s spread, laying emphasis on early detection, isolation, and contact tracing.

The Health Department’s press release, however, did not clarify whether the infected individuals were local residents or had recently traveled from abroad.

Separately, Dr Batool said in a statement that all emergency measures had been taken to ensure the implementation of quarantine SOPs for monkeypox patients. “A separate ward has been designated at the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, where patients will be kept in isolation and provided proper medical treatment,” she said.

She added that various tests would be conducted to control the spread of the disease, while contact tracing of infected persons was also being prioritised to identify and test their close contacts.

Dr Batool urged the public to immediately consult a doctor if they had any information regarding a suspected monkeypox case in their vicinity.

She explained that monkeypox spreads through close contact with an infected person, including physical touch, skin-to-skin contact, and respiratory exposure, such as talking or sitting in close proximity to an infected individual.

This correspondent sent multiple messages and made several calls to the DHO for further details but received no response.

