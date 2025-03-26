E-Paper | March 26, 2025

Azad Kashmir reports monkeypox cases for the first time

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published March 26, 2025 Updated March 26, 2025 11:27am
Test tubes labelled “Monkeypox virus positive” are seen in this illustration. — Reuters/File
Test tubes labelled “Monkeypox virus positive” are seen in this illustration. — Reuters/File

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) reported its first cases of monkeypox on Tuesday after two persons in the southernmost Bhimber district tested positive for the virus.

According to a press release by the AJK Health Department, the cases were confirmed in Samahni tehsil, prompting District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Iram Batool to issue emergency directives.

Dr Batool personally visited the affected area, where a micro-lockdown has been enforced in coordination with district and tehsil administrations, the press release said.

It added that the DHO had also reviewed immediate measures, including the establishment of separate wards for monkeypox patients and the enforcement of lockdown procedures.

These are the third and fourth reported cases of monkeypox in Pakistan this year. Earlier, one case was detected in Peshawar and another in Karachi. Health authorities have been on alert to prevent the virus’s spread, laying emphasis on early detection, isolation, and contact tracing.

The Health Department’s press release, however, did not clarify whether the infected individuals were local residents or had recently traveled from abroad.

Separately, Dr Batool said in a statement that all emergency measures had been taken to ensure the implementation of quarantine SOPs for monkeypox patients. “A separate ward has been designated at the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, where patients will be kept in isolation and provided proper medical treatment,” she said.

She added that various tests would be conducted to control the spread of the disease, while contact tracing of infected persons was also being prioritised to identify and test their close contacts.

Dr Batool urged the public to immediately consult a doctor if they had any information regarding a suspected monkeypox case in their vicinity.

She explained that monkeypox spreads through close contact with an infected person, including physical touch, skin-to-skin contact, and respiratory exposure, such as talking or sitting in close proximity to an infected individual.

This correspondent sent multiple messages and made several calls to the DHO for further details but received no response.

Published in Dawn, March 26th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Kabul visit
Updated 26 Mar, 2025

Kabul visit

Islamabad should continue to emphasise that presence of terrorists on Afghan soil stands in the way of normal commercial ties.
Drought warning
26 Mar, 2025

Drought warning

DRIVEN by rising temperatures linked to climate change, increasing drought events across Pakistan have affected tens...
Deadly roads
26 Mar, 2025

Deadly roads

DESPITE daytime restrictions on heavy vehicles, Karachi continues to witness one horrific traffic accident after...
Shortcut tactics
Updated 25 Mar, 2025

Shortcut tactics

IMF’s decision to veto move to reduce retail power tariffs seems to be against interests of middle-class consumers.
Unforced error
Updated 25 Mar, 2025

Unforced error

State must not push ordinary citizens away with its excesses when dealing with Balochistan.
Losing again
25 Mar, 2025

Losing again

WHEN Pakistan’s high-risk Twenty20 approach did not work, there was no fallback plan and they collapsed in a heap...