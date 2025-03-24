Ambassador Munir Akram honoured at farewell reception hosted by Pakistan’s UN Mission

The Pakistan Mission to the United Nations (UN) hosted a reception on Saturday to bid farewell to Ambassador Munir Akram, who is leaving his post at the end of this month, terming him as a “distinguished figure in multilateral diplomacy”, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

Then prime minister Imran Khan reappointed Ambassador Akram as Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations headquarters in New York in place of Dr Maleeha Lodhi in September 2019. He will be replaced by Permanent Representative designate Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad.

Akram had served as Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN previously as well, holding the office for six years between 2002 and 2008.

“In his remarks, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad paid glowing tributes to his predecessor, acknowledging his decades of ‘outstanding service’ to Pakistan,” APP said.

He described Ambassador Akram as a “mentor, a brilliant strategist, and a distinguished figure in multilateral diplomacy one who has served Pakistan with great distinction and unwavering dedication, according to APP.

Ambassador Ahmad also said that Ambassador Akram’s remarkable legacy in public service would continue to inspire generations of Pakistani diplomats.

On his part, Ambassador Munir Akram called his journey “long and challenging, yet deeply rewarding,” according to the report.

Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative-designate to the UN, presents a gift to Ambassador Munir Akram on behalf of the entire Mission as a token of gratitude at the ceremony on March 23. — X/PakistanUN_NY

Attending the event were Ambassador Ahmad, Consul General of Pakistan in New York Aamer Ahmed Atozai, Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Usman Jadoon, officers of the Mission and their families, staff members, and the wife of Ambassador Akram.

Ambassador Ahmad underscored the pivotal role of the Pakistan Foreign Service in safeguarding the country’s national interests in an increasingly complex global landscape. Addressing the officers, he shared insights on enhancing their professional capacity to effectively navigate emerging challenges.

A video package featuring remarks from ambassadors of various missions and officers of the Pakistan Mission was also played, highlighting Ambassador Akram’s contributions and his impact on Pakistan’s diplomatic community.

Earlier in the year, before Israel banned operations of UNRWA, the UN aid agency for Palestinian refugees, Pakistan represented by Ambassador Akram had warned that the move would cripple humanitarian work in conflict-shattered Gaza and undermine the ceasefire in the enclave.

“Israel has no right as the occupying power to close down any UN facility, in particular UNRWA office, in East Jerusalem or any other UN international facility established in the Occupied Palestinian Territory under the mandate of the United Nations,” Ambassador Akram had told the UN Security Council meeting while expressing “unwavering support” to the agency.