Afghan FM calls for ‘gradual’ repatriation of Afghan refugees

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Thursday called for the gradual repatriation of Afghan refugees, from not just Pakistan but the rest of the world.

Earlier this month, the federal government “advised” Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders, as well as all illegal foreigners, to leave the country by March 31 as part of its repatriation drive. The Foreign Office has confirmed that the deadline is still in place.

The ACC is an identification document iss­u­ed to registered Afghan nationals by Nadra. According to the UN’s International Organisation for Migration (IOM), the ACC gives temporary legal status to Afghans during their stay in Pakistan.

According to UN data, there are over 800,000 ACC holders in Pakistan.

The minister was addressing an iftar gathering for diplomats based in Kabul on Wednesday, at which Pakistani Charge d’Affaires Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani was present. He stated that over the past four decades, millions of Afghans have migrated to different countries, including Pakistan and Iran.

“Our hope is that, just as the hospitality shown so far has been met, the appreciation shown to refugees in the future will continue to be the same, and their return will be gradual and peaceful,” he said.

“Refugees should be respected and their return should be gradual and dignified,” Muttaqi emphasised. “We have no security problems throughout the country, but there are some problems that make it difficult to prepare for the arrival of refugees all at once.

“It is hoped that this work will be implemented gradually,” Muttaqi told the diplomats.

He also sought assistance from international organisations with refugee arrivals and called for countries to be patient and ensure the good treatment of refugees. “We hope that everyone will cooperate in this regard,” he added.

Muttaqi also mentioned the reopening of the Torkham border crossing during his speech, insisting that problems between Pakistan and Afghanistan should be resolved through dialogue.

“The Torkham border crossing, which was closed for three weeks, was reopened yesterday through talks and understanding with the Pakistani side,” he said.

“Both countries should try to resolve their problems through understanding and negotiations and avoid taking any steps that harm the common people and nations,” he added.