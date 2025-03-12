Armaghan’s father advised him to flee after Mustafa’s murder: IO

• CTD, FIA and ANF also grilling prime suspect on illicit weapons, money laundering and drug charges, ATC told • Physical remand of Armaghan extended for one more week

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court was on Tuesday informed that Armaghan, the prime suspect in Mustafa Amir murder case, had informed his father about the killing but he allegedly advised the son to go into hiding.

The disclosure was made by the investigating officer (IO) of the case before the ATC-IV, which extended the remand of the prime suspect for another seven days.

IO Muhammad Ali produced the suspect before the ATC Judge-IV at the judicial complex inside the central prison after completing his physical remand and sought extension for further seven days.

At the outset of the hearing, the IO informed the court that he had recovered a self-defence stick, which was allegedly used to attack Mustafa Amir on Jan 6.

He stated that a network video recorder (NVR), a digital video recorder (DVR) — installed at Armaghan’s residence in DHA — and two smartphones, including an iPhone, were also recovered and needed to be sent for forensic examination.

He submitted that during interrogation, the suspect allegedly confessed that after killing Mustafa Amir, he informed his father, Kamran Qureshi, about the incident and his father allegedly advised him that “for now, leave Karachi and go into hiding. Later, we will shift the software house business elsewhere”.

On his father’s advice, the IO said, the suspect along with his accomplice, Shiraz, went into hiding in Lahore, Islamabad and Skardu.

The IO informed the court that prior to his arrest in the murder case, Armaghan was booked in at least eight other cases. He added that for the cases in which the suspect is an absconder, information has been conveyed to the concerned stations through the police control station.

Meanwhile, defence counsel Abid Zaman argued that since all recoveries have been made and the seized items will be sent for forensic examination, there is no need for his client to remain in physical custody.

He further submitted that it has been over a month since the FIR was registered, yet the IO has not even submitted an interim charge sheet. The counsel moved an application under Section 173 (i) (b) of the criminal procedure code before the court.

He pleaded that the suspect should be sent to jail on judicial remand.

Special Public Prosecutor Zulfiqar Ali Arain opposed the defence counsel’s request and argued that the prosecution required the suspect’s physical custody to obtain the password to access the recovered cell phones and other devices.

He stated that other agencies, including the Counter Terrorism Department, were interrogating the suspect in a case related to the possession of illicit weapons, which were recovered after an encounter on Feb 8.

He added that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) were also questioning the suspect.

After hearing both sides, the court extended the suspect’s physical custody for further seven days.

It also allowed the suspect’s parents to meet him within the court premises on the defence counsel request.

The court noted in its order that Armaghan did not reply in the affirmative when asked whether he has been maltreated by police.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2025