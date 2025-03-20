Man survives seven hours under Norway avalanche

OSLO: A tourist buried by an avalanche in northern Norway was pulled out alive in a “miracle” rescue on Wednesday, after spending seven hours trapped beneath the snow, local media reported.

Described as being in his forties or fifties, the man was found, conscious, under about 1.5 metres (5 feet) of snow shortly after midnight in the municipality of Lyngen. He had then spent nearly seven hours in an air pocket from where he had been able to call the police.

“People who survive an avalanche usually suffocate within 10 minutes” if they’re buried under the snow, Audun Hetland, an avalanche researcher from the University of Tromso, told newspaper iTromso. “Some survive longer. But seven hours is almost unique in history,” he added.

Kristian Midtgard, a dog handler who with his dog Whiskey found the man, told TV2 that “It was very surprising that he was still alive.” “All the statistics and experience say that it’s not possible when you stay buried for so long,” he added.

The mayor of Lyngen, Erik Larsen, quoted by public broadcaster NRK, called it “a miracle.” The man was part of a group of three foreign tourists on a ski tour in a region where authorities warned there was a high risk of avalanches.

Another member of the trio was also caught by the rushing snow and swept into the waters of a fjord below. He managed to get ashore and was able to contact authorities. A search operation is continuing for a woman who is still missing. The nationalities of the tourists have not been disclosed.

