Turkiye detains Istanbul mayor over graft, supporting terror investigations

Turkish police detained Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu on Wednesday in connection with two investigations into graft and “supporting terror”, a move that the main opposition party slammed as a politically motivated “coup”.

Imamoglu is President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s main political rival and his detention came just days before he was to be named the candidate of the main opposition party CHP in the 2028 presidential election.

Widely seen as the strongest challenger to Erdogan, Imamoglu has been targeted by a growing number of what critics say are spurious legal investigations.

Hundreds of police joined the pre-dawn raid on his home, Imamoglu said on X, with the government saying his detention was linked to a corruption probe and another for “helping a terror organisation”.

Shortly afterwards, Turkiye briefly blocked access to social networks, with police fanning out around City Hall and closing off Taksim Square, banning all protests for four days.

“What has happened is an attempted coup,” railed CHP leader Ozgur Ozel in a speech at City Hall. “Ekrem Imamoglu’s freedom to be a candidate is not being taken away, it is this nation’s freedom to elect him that is being taken away.”

His words were echoed by the mayor’s wife, Dr Dilek Kaya Imamoglu. “This is a targeted political operation aimed at eliminating Turkiye’s future president. This is a direct blow to the nation, and we will fight,” she vowed.

Ozgur Oze, leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party, makes a statement at Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality’s headquarters on March 19. — AFP

Anger on the streets

There was also anger on the streets.

“We’re living in a dictatorship!” angrily said a shopkeeper in his 40s called Kuzey. “Whenever this guy and his dirty team see someone strong, they panic and do something illegal,” he said, referring to Erdogan and the AKP who have been in power since 2003.

“In the past, it was soldiers who carried out coups. Today it’s the politicians,” sighed 63-year-old Hasan Yildiz.

Despite the protest ban, 300 people rallied outside the police station where the mayor was taken in Fatih district, yelling: “Imamoglu, you are not alone!” and “Government resign!”

Supporters and municipality workers hold a rally in support of Istanbul Metropolitan Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu following his detention over a corruption probe outside Sisli municipality headquarters in Istanbul on March 19. — AFP

Nearby, police fired teargas to disperse some 400 students protesting outside Istanbul University over its decision late Tuesday to revoke Imamoglu’s degree, another AFP correspondent said.

The pre-dawn raid on Imamoglu’s home sparked chaos in the country’s financial markets, with the Turkish lira falling 14.5 per cent against the dollar, and the benchmark BIST 100 shedding 7.02pc.

‘Nothing short of a coup’

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said Imamoglu was one of seven people being investigated for the “alleged crime of aiding and abetting a terrorist organisation” — a reference to the banned Kurdish PKK militant group.

A second investigation, in which 100 people were being probed, involved allegations of “bribery, extortion, corruption, aggravated fraud and illegally obtaining personal data for profit as part of a criminal organisation”.

Most of the 106 people cited in the probes belonged to the CHP, with critics saying it was a huge blow to the opposition.

“What happened this morning was nothing short of a coup against the main opposition party, with far-reaching consequences for Turkiye’s political trajectory,” political scientist Berk Esen at Istanbul’s Sabanci University told AFP.

The move against Imamoglu drew a sharp condemnation from Berlin, with the foreign ministry saying it was a “serious setback for democracy”.

Several European mayors signed a statement denouncing his detention, saying it “not only poses a threat to individual rights but also challenges the fabric of democratic governance in the region”.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said she was “shocked” to learn of the raid, saying it was “a new step in the Erdogan regime’s crackdown on opposition mayors” and demanding he be released immediately“.

Athens Mayor Haris Doukas also expressed concern over the move, writing on X: “My friend Ekrem, we are by your side.”

The raid occurred just hours after Istanbul University revoked Imamoglu’s degree, amid claims it was falsely obtained. In Turkiye, presidential candidates must have a higher education qualification, with Imamoglu vowing late on Tuesday to fight the move through the courts.

His detention came just days ahead of a key meeting of the CHP party on Sunday at which Imamoglu was to have been formally named its candidate for the 2028 elections.

The 53-year-old, who was resoundingly re-elected as mayor of Turkiye’s largest city last year, has been named in several legal probes, with three new cases opened this year alone.