E-Paper | March 19, 2025

Sukkur Airport expected to launch international flights soon

APP Published March 19, 2025 Updated March 19, 2025 07:10pm
A photo of Begum Nusrat Bhutto Sukkur Airport. — APP
A photo of Begum Nusrat Bhutto Sukkur Airport. — APP

International flights from Begum Nusrat Bhutto Sukkur Airport are expected to begin soon amid plans to expand the airport, it emerged on Wednesday following a Pakistan Aviation Authority (PAA) meeting.

PAA’s Planning and Development Director Abbas Sheikh and other officials visited the Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry today for a meeting and to discuss the airport’s expansion. During the occasion, the chamber’s committee convener, Muhammad Mohsin Farooq, announced that approval was granted for two weekly flights from Sukkur to Jeddah beginning from July this year.

He credited the development to the efforts of Sukkur Chamber of Commerce President Khalid Kakezai and former president Bilal Waqar Khan.

The officials also discussed expansion plans for the Sukkur Airport, including building cargo terminals and runways to facilitate cargo flights.

The officials directed that estimates be provided for products exported from Sukkur and surrounding areas to develop a comprehensive development plan for passenger and cargo flights.

Former president of the Sukkur Chamber of Commerce, Abdul Fatah Sheikh, highlighted the various products exported from the city, including dates, cotton, rice, pickles, fruits, vegetables, fish, and handicrafts, which are currently exported through Karachi, Multan, and Faisalabad.

However, with the airport’s expansion, these products will be exported directly from Sukkur, he said.

In 2019, Pakistan International Airlines launched direct international passenger flights from Sialkot International Airport to Europe.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Genocide resumes
Updated 19 Mar, 2025

Genocide resumes

It appears that Palestinian people will again be left defenceless in the face of merciless brutality.
Strength in unity
19 Mar, 2025

Strength in unity

WILL it count as an opportunity lost? Given the sharp escalation in militant violence in recent weeks, some had ...
NFC weightage
19 Mar, 2025

NFC weightage

THE NFC Award has long been in need of an overhaul. The government’s proposal to bring down the weightage of...
A new direction
Updated 18 Mar, 2025

A new direction

While kinetic response may temporarily disable violent actors, it will not address underlying factors providing ideological fuel to insurgencies.
BTK settlement
18 Mar, 2025

BTK settlement

WHEREVER the money goes, controversy follows. The PMLN-led federal government, which recently announced that it will...
Sugar crisis
18 Mar, 2025

Sugar crisis

GREED knows no bounds. But the avarice of those involved in the sugar business — from manufacturers to retailers...