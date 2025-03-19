Sukkur Airport expected to launch international flights soon

International flights from Begum Nusrat Bhutto Sukkur Airport are expected to begin soon amid plans to expand the airport, it emerged on Wednesday following a Pakistan Aviation Authority (PAA) meeting.

PAA’s Planning and Development Director Abbas Sheikh and other officials visited the Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry today for a meeting and to discuss the airport’s expansion. During the occasion, the chamber’s committee convener, Muhammad Mohsin Farooq, announced that approval was granted for two weekly flights from Sukkur to Jeddah beginning from July this year.

He credited the development to the efforts of Sukkur Chamber of Commerce President Khalid Kakezai and former president Bilal Waqar Khan.

The officials also discussed expansion plans for the Sukkur Airport, including building cargo terminals and runways to facilitate cargo flights.

The officials directed that estimates be provided for products exported from Sukkur and surrounding areas to develop a comprehensive development plan for passenger and cargo flights.

Former president of the Sukkur Chamber of Commerce, Abdul Fatah Sheikh, highlighted the various products exported from the city, including dates, cotton, rice, pickles, fruits, vegetables, fish, and handicrafts, which are currently exported through Karachi, Multan, and Faisalabad.

However, with the airport’s expansion, these products will be exported directly from Sukkur, he said.

In 2019, Pakistan International Airlines launched direct international passenger flights from Sialkot International Airport to Europe.